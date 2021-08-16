 Skip to main content
The Temptations to take concertgoers to 'Cloud Nine' at Four Winds Casino
The Temptations to take concertgoers to 'Cloud Nine' at Four Winds Casino

The Temptations are scheduled to play Four Winds New Buffalo’s Silver Creek Event Center in Harbor Country. 

The vocal group, the first Motown act to win a Grammy Award, will perform at 8 p.m. Region time Nov. 26 at 11111 Wilson Road in New Buffalo, Michigan.

The band is known for its many hits like “My Girl,” “Ain’t Too Proud To Beg,” “Get Ready," “Cloud Nine” and “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone.” 

"For nearly 60 years, The Temptations have reigned as one of popular music’s most beloved and successful groups worldwide. Billboard named the group this past month, one of the '125 Greatest of All Time Artists,' and in 2017 lauded them as the Number One R&B/Hip Hop Artists of All Time," Four Winds Casino said in a press release.

The group, now consisting of Otis Williams, Ron Tyson, Terry Weeks and Willie Greene, prepares to mark its 60th anniversary with an international tour.

"Currently, the subject of a smash hit Broadway musical, 'Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,' which won the 2019 Tony Award for Best Choreography, The Temptations have won four Grammy Awards, including being honored with the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Grammy Award in 2013," Four Winds Casino said in a press release.

Tickets are on sale now.

For more information or tickets call 866-4WINDS1 or 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com

