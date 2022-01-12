The Thalea String Quartet to perform in Munster

Thalea String Quartet will perform classical music in Munster.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts, which has striven “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost” since 1947, is bringing the classical string quartet to town as part of the 2021 - 2022 Concert Season.

The Thalea String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.

"The Thalea String Quartet brings together artists of Nigerian, Venezuelan, Japanese and Canadian heritage," Lakeshore Community Concerts said in a press release. "With repertoire as diverse as its members, and every bit as exuberant, Thalea connects with audiences on a musical, emotional and personal level, from first-time listeners to chamber music aficionados."

The group is known for playing "timeless music and their unique, stirring, emotional sounds."