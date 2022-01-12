 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Thalea String Quartet to perform in Munster
The Thalea String Quartet to perform in Munster

The Thalea String Quartet to perform in Munster

The Thalea String Quartet is pictured.

 Provided

Thalea String Quartet will perform classical music in Munster.

Live On Stage, Inc. and Lakeshore Community Concerts, which has striven “to offer to every man, woman and child the opportunity to experience the magic of live performance at an affordable cost” since 1947, is bringing the classical string quartet to town as part of the 2021 - 2022 Concert Season.

The Thalea String Quartet will perform at 7 p.m. Jan. 25 at Munster High School Auditorium at 8808 Columbia Ave. in Munster.

"The Thalea String Quartet brings together artists of Nigerian, Venezuelan, Japanese and Canadian heritage," Lakeshore Community Concerts said in a press release. "With repertoire as diverse  as its members, and every bit as exuberant, Thalea connects with audiences on a musical, emotional and personal level, from first-time listeners to chamber music aficionados."

The group is known for playing "timeless music and their unique, stirring, emotional sounds."

"Thalea has shared the stage with the Borromeo Quartet in the Mendelssohn Octet, with Pulitzer Prize-winning composer/vocalist Caroline Shaw, with Geoff Nuttall of the St. Lawrence String Quartet and with pianist Tao Lin," Lakeshore Community Concerts said in a press release. "Additionally, Thalea was the Quartet-in-Residence at Caramoor from 2019-2020. This talented group has made a name for themselves on international stages, and wow’s every audience they perform for."

No single tickets will be available at the door because of COVID-19 restrictions.

For more information or tickets, visit lakeshoreconcerts.org, call 219-932-9795 or email cborc86914@aol.com.

