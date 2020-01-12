Well, that happened quickly, didn't it?
It's already been a year since we were talking about "Roma,” "A Star is Born,” "Green Book" and "Bohemian Rhapsody." It's just a year, but it's ancient history now that Oscars Season is back in full swing.
The 92nd Annual Academy Awards this year take place two weeks earlier than normal, which is a strategy by the Academy to cut down the amount of time in between nominations and the final voting deadline. But all that really means is the studios' campaigns for their nominees will be more immediate and bolder. This year's nominees will be announced Monday, and it's a diverse and fantastic potential crop of films.
Last year, "Green Book" surprised many people by sneaking in to win Best Picture over presumed favorite "Roma," which took some heat from critics in Hollywood and Oscar purists for being a movie that streamed on Netflix, rather than a traditional run in theaters. (It played in theaters just enough to qualify for the Oscars based on the nomination rules.)
But those critics of streaming content need to get used to it. Several of this year's best films come courtesy of Netflix: "The Irishman," "Marriage Story," "The Two Popes" and "Dolemite Is My Name" all were released there, as were a slew of outstanding documentaries.
The presumed two frontrunners for Best Picture have been "The Irishman," Martin Scorsese's absurdly long tale of a Jimmy Hoffa-employed hitman, and "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," the ninth full-length feature from Quentin Tarantino. And make no mistake — they will be nominated.
But both of them need to watch out for "1917," Sam Mendes' in-real-time World War I film that upset "The Irishman" for Best Drama at the Golden Globes. Now that it has its wide release, it may continue to pick up steam and come from behind next month the way "The Green Book" did to take down "Roma" and "A Star is Born."
But who will get in, and what will get snubbed, when the nominations are revealed Monday morning?
Best Picture uses a slightly complicated preferential voting system. That ensures a minimum of five nominees and a max of 10. Last year, the total dropped to eight after two straight years with nine nominees. Since the Academy went to this voting method, we haven't seen 10 Best Picture nominees yet. But I think this is the year.
Along with our picks and key films or people who just missed the cut, we also give you some lists of movies or people who weren't really in the discussion — but are worth your time, anyway. The Oscars is a celebration of movies and the art of filmmaking, and what good does it do to not encourage you to get out there and see some of this great stuff?
The past six years, the picks in this space were a combined 83% accurate for the 10 major categories (85% accurate last year), and 73% accurate overall (with 76% accuracy in 2019). So if nothing else, these predictions should give you a pretty good idea of the names you're likely to hear called Monday morning — and a great idea of what you need to head to see at the theater (or online) before Feb. 9.
Best Picture
MattE's picks: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Knives Out, Little Women, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite
Snubbed: Avengers: Endgame, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, Bombshell, The Farewell, The Two Popes
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Honey Boy, Hustlers, Pain and Glory, Toy Story 4, Uncut Gems
Best Director
MattE's picks: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman), Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Snubbed: Pedro Almodovar (Pain and Glory), Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story), Greta Gerwig (Little Women), Todd Phillips (Joker), Lulu Wang (The Farewell)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Alma Har'el (Honey Boy), Marielle Heller (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Rian Johnson (Knives Out), James Mangold (Ford v Ferrari), Fernando Meirelles (The Two Popes)
Best Actress
MattE's picks: Cynthia Erivo (Harriet), Scarlett Johnansson (Marriage Story), Saoirse Ronan (Little Women), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Snubbed: Awkwafina (The Farewell), Helen Mirren (The Good Liar), Julianne Moore (Gloria Bell), Lupita Nyong'o (Us), Alfre Woodard (Clemency)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose), Ana de Armas (Knives Out), Beanie Feldstein (Booksmart), Kristen Stewart (Seberg), Jodie Turner-Smith (Queen and Slim)
Best Actor
MattE's picks: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story), Taron Egerton (Rocketman), Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)
Snubbed: Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari), Robert De Niro (The Irishman), Eddie Murphy (Dolemite Is My Name), Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Adam Sandler (Uncut Gems)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Roman Griffin Davis (Jojo Rabbit), Zack Gottsagen (The Peanut Butter Falcon), Paul Walter Hauser (Richard Jewell), Noah Jupe (Honey Boy), Mark Ruffalo (Dark Waters)
Best Supporting Actress
MattE's picks: Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers), Florence Pugh (Little Women), Margot Robbie (Bombshell), Zhao Shuzhen (The Farewell)
Snubbed: Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Annette Bening (The Report), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Nicole Kidman (Bombshell), Margot Robbie (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Toni Collette (Knives Out), Penelope Cruz (Pain and Glory), Lee Jung Eun (Parasite), Thomasin McKenzie (Jojo Rabbit), Da'Vine Joy Randolph (Dolemite Is My Name)
Best Supporting Actor
MattE's picks: Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), Song Kang Ho (Parasite), Al Pacino (The Irishman), Joe Pesci (The Irishman), Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)
Snubbed: Alan Alda (Marriage Story), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy), Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes), Shia LaBeouf (Honey Boy)
Too Far Overlooked, and That's a Shame: Sterling K. Brown (Waves), Chris Cooper (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood), John Lithgow (Bombshell), Sam Rockwell (Jojo Rabbit), Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit)
Original Screenplay
MattE's picks: 1917, Knives Out, Marriage Story, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite
Snubbed: Booksmart, The Farewell, Honey Boy, Pain and Glory, Uncut Gems
Adapted Screenplay
MattE's picks: A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Joker, Little Women
Snubbed: Richard Jewell, Judy, Just Mercy, Hustlers, The Two Popes
Animated Feature
MattE's picks: Frozen II, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, I Lost My Body, Missing Link, Toy Story 4
Foreign Film
MattE's picks: Atlantics, Honeyland, Les Miserables, Pain and Glory, Parasite
Documentary Feature
MattE's picks: American Factory, Apollo 11, The Biggest Little Farm, The Great Hack, Honeyland
Cinematography
MattE's picks: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, The Lighthouse, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Costume Design
MattE's picks: Dolemite Is My Name, Downton Abbey, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Rocketman
Film Editing
MattE's picks: 1917, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Parasite
Makeup & Hairstyling
MattE's picks: Bombshell, Dolemite Is My Name, Joker, Judy, Rocketman
Production Design
MattE's picks: 1917, The Irishman, Jojo Rabbit, Little Women, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Original Score
MattE's picks: 1917 (Thomas Newman), Joker (Hildur Guonadottir), Little Women (Alexandre Desplat), Marriage Story (Randy Newman), Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (John Williams)
Original Song
MattE's picks: Into the Unknown (Frozen II), Stand Up (Harriet), I'm Gonna Love Me Again (Rocketman), I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away (Toy Story 4), Glasgow (Wild Rose)
Sound Editing
MattE's picks: 1917, Avengers: Endgame, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,
Sound Mixing
MattE's picks: 1917, Avengers: Endgame, Ford v Ferrari, Joker, Rocketman
Visual Effects
MattE's picks: 1917, Alita: Battle Angel, Avengers: Endgame, The Lion King, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Animated Short Subject
MattE's picks: Hair Love, Hors Piste, Kitbull, The Physics of Sorrow, Sister
Documentary Short Subject
MattE's picks: After Maria, Fire in Paradise, Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl), The Nightcrawlers, St. Louis Superman
Live Action Short Subject
MattE's picks: Brotherhood, Miller and Son, Nefta Football Club, The Neighbors' Window, Sometimes I Think About Dying