The Times forecasts the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

By this time every year, we've already found out who the big Oscar winners are.

But this year, we're only just about to learn the nominees, and we'll be a month into baseball season before the 93rd Annual Academy Awards take place in arguably the most unique circumstances in movie history.

Because of the pandemic, the movie industry got slammed with adjustments and changes, and the Oscars got no immunity. The timeline for eligible movies shifted in a big way, and the chances that anyone reading this saw bunches of nominees in the theater like usual are pretty slim.

Still, the awards are going to plow forward, and Monday will bring the latest nominees. Despite the circumstances, there is plenty of greatness expected to be in the films and names that will be called.

Among Best Picture potential nominees, "Nomadland" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" appear to be ready to duke it out for the top prize. But keep your eyes on "Mank." It almost certainly will wind up with the most total nominations because it will pick up a lot in the below-the-line categories. But if it winds up with as many as 13 nominations, it may gather a lot of steam for Best Picture, too.