The Times forecasts the 93rd Annual Academy Awards

By this time every year, we've already found out who the big Oscar winners are.
But this year, we're only just about to learn the nominees, and we'll be a month into baseball season before the 93rd Annual Academy Awards take place in arguably the most unique circumstances in movie history.
Because of the pandemic, the movie industry got slammed with adjustments and changes, and the Oscars got no immunity. The timeline for eligible movies shifted in a big way, and the chances that anyone reading this saw bunches of nominees in the theater like usual are pretty slim.
Still, the awards are going to plow forward, and Monday will bring the latest nominees. Despite the circumstances, there is plenty of greatness expected to be in the films and names that will be called.
Among Best Picture potential nominees, "Nomadland" and "The Trial of the Chicago 7" appear to be ready to duke it out for the top prize. But keep your eyes on "Mank." It almost certainly will wind up with the most total nominations because it will pick up a lot in the below-the-line categories. But if it winds up with as many as 13 nominations, it may gather a lot of steam for Best Picture, too.
And only a few years after all kinds of diversity issues within Oscar nominees, we could see one of the most inclusive lists yet for people of color and women, particularly in the Best Director category. That category should see women in three of its five slots — though I'm predicting two (but probably, ultimately, a female winner for just the second time in history).
On the acting side of things, a lot of the conversation will revolve around Chadwick Boseman, who is a lock for a Best Actor nomination for "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom" — and could get a second nod in the supporting category for "Da 5 Bloods." Those nominations would come posthumously after his untimely death this past August.
So who will get in and what will get snubbed when the nominations are revealed Monday morning?
Best Picture uses a slightly complicated preferential voting system. That ensures a minimum of five nominees and a max of 10. Since the Academy went to this voting method, we haven't seen 10 Best Picture nominees yet. But this year? Hey, why not?!
The past seven years, the picks in this space were a combined 83 percent accurate for the 10 major categories (84 percent accurate last year), and 73 percent accurate overall (with 64 percent accuracy in 2020). So if nothing else, these predictions should give you a pretty good idea of the names you're likely to hear called Monday morning — but like the surprise nature of the pandemic, who knows this time around?!
Best Picture
MattE's picks: The Father, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Mank, Minari, News of the World, Nomadland, One Night in Miami, Promising Young Woman, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Snubbed: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, Da 5 Bloods, Soul, Sound of Metal, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Director
MattE's picks: Lee Isaac Chung (Minari), David Fincher (Mank), Regina King (One Night in Miami), Aaron Sorkin (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Chloe Zhao (Nomadland)
Snubbed: Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman), Paul Greengrass (News of the World), Spike Lee (Da 5 Bloods), Darius Marder (Sound of Metal), Florian Zeller (The Father)
Best Actress
MattE's picks: Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday), Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman), Frances McDormand (Nomadland), Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
Snubbed: Amy Adams (Hillbilly Elegy), Yeri Han (Minari), Sophia Loren (The Life Ahead), Rosamund Pike (I Care a Lot), Zendaya (Malcolm and Marie)
Best Actor
MattE's picks: Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal), Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom), Anthony Hopkins (The Father), Gary Oldman (Mank), Steven Yeun (Minari)
Snubbed: Tom Hanks (News of the World), Delroy Lindo (Da 5 Bloods), Tahar Rahim (The Mauritanian), LaKeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah), John David Washington (Malcolm and Marie)
Best Supporting Actress
MattE's picks: Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm), Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy), Olivia Colman (The Father), Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari), Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
Snubbed: Ellen Burstyn (Pieces of a Woman), Dominique Fishback (Judas and the Black Messiah), Jodie Foster (The Mauritanian), Saoirse Ronan (Ammonite), Helena Zengel (News of the World)
Best Supporting Actor
MattE's picks: Chadwick Boseman (Da 5 Bloods), Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah), Alan Kim (Minari), Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami)
Snubbed: Jared Leto (The Little Things), Bill Murray (On the Rocks), Paul Raci (Sound of Metal), Mark Rylance (The Trial of the Chicago 7), Glynn Turman (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom)
Original Screenplay
MattE's picks: Mank, Minari, Promising Young Woman, Soul, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Snubbed: Da 5 Bloods, Judas and the Black Messiah, Malcolm and Marie, Palm Springs, Sound of Metal
Adapted Screenplay
MattE's picks: The Father, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, News of the World, Nomadland, One Night in Miami
Snubbed: Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, First Cow, The Mauritanian, The United States vs. Billie Holiday, The White Tiger
Animated Feature
MattE's picks: The Croods: A New Age, Onward, Over the Moon, Soul, Wolfwalkers
Foreign Film
MattE's picks: Another Round (Denmark), I'm No Longer Here (Mexico), La Llorona (Guatemala), The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunisia), Two of Us (France)
Documentary Feature
MattE's picks: All In: The Fight for Democracy, Boys State, Time, The Truffle Hunters, Welcome to Chechnya
Cinematography
MattE's picks: Mank, News of the World, Nomadland, Tenet, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Costume Design
MattE's picks: Emma, Judas and the Black Messiah, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Mulan
Film Editing
MattE's picks: Mank, News of the World, Nomadland, Tenet, The Trial of the Chicago 7
Makeup & Hairstyling
MattE's picks: Birds of Prey, Emma, Hillbilly Elegy, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank
Production Design
MattE's picks: Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, Mank, Mulan, News of the World, Tenet
Original Score
MattE's picks: Mank (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross), Minari (Emile Mosseri), News of the World (James Newton Howard), Soul (Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Jon Batiste), Tenet (Ludwig Göransson)
Original Song
MattE's picks: Fight for You (Judas and the Black Messiah), Io Si (The Life Ahead), Rain Song (Minari), Speak Now (One Night in Miami), Hear My Voice (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
Sound
MattE's picks: Mank, News of the World, Soul, Sound of Metal, Tenet
Visual Effects
MattE's picks: Birds of Prey, Mank, The Midnight Sky, Mulan, Tenet
Animated Short Subject
MattE's picks: Burrow, If Anything Happens I Love You, Kapaemahu, Out, The Snail and the Whale
Documentary Short Subject
MattE's picks: Abortion Helpline, This Is Lisa; Colette; Hysterical Girl; A Love Song for Latasha; What Would Sophia Loren Do?
Live Action Short Subject
MattE's picks: Da Yie, Feeling Through, The Human Voice, The Letter Room, Two Distant Strangers
Matt Erickson is an award-winning writer and editor based in Northwest Indiana. He has seen each Oscar nominee in the 20 major categories prior to the awards ceremony every year since 2002. The past nine years, he has seen every nominee, period, before the Oscars. In 2004, he correctly picked 21 of the 24 winners — and has been trying to get back into the 20s ever since.