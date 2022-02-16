The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel to rock Four Winds New Buffalo

The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel plans to rock you like a champion of the world.

The Queen tribute band will bring Bohemian Rhapsody to Four Winds New Buffalo when it takes the stage at 8 p.m. Central Standard Time on Friday, March 11 at Four Winds Casino New Buffalo.

It will play Queen's stadium rock anthems at the 17,000-square-foot Silver Creek Event Center in the casino at 11111 Wilson Road.

"Since 2017, Martel has fronted The Ultimate Queen Celebration, an explosive, attention-commanding tribute where some of the most iconic rock anthems merge with a theatrical performance style and eye-popping production," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Martel and his band perform Queen’s greatest hits, including 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' 'We Will Rock You,' 'We Are The Champions,' 'Another One Bites The Dust,' 'Under Pressure,' and 'Somebody to Love.'”

Martel is billed as a dead ringer for Freddie Mercury, the frontman of the British rock band that took the world by storm in the 1970s and went on to become one of the top-selling musical acts of all time.

"Prior to being known 'as the vocal doppelganger for the Queen frontman,'' Marc Martel recorded and toured with the Canadian rock group Downhere for over a decade," The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi Indians said in a press release. "Martel’s path changed in 2011 when he submitted a video of himself covering 'Somebody to Love' as part of a contest spearheaded by the members of Queen. The video landed him an appearance on 'The Ellen Show' and he was hand-selected by Brian May and Roger Taylor of Queen to be the voice of their official tribute group 'The Queen Extravaganza.' Martel has appeared on 'American Idol' with the Queen Extravaganza and contributed vocals for the Oscar-winning Queen biopic film, 'Bohemian Rhapsody.'"

Tickets start at $49.

For tickets, call 866-494-6371 or visit fourwindscasino.com.

For more information, visit camatalent.com/queen.

