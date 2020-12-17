The world in focus: David Yarrow's latest photo exhibit stars in Chicago

While Yarrow is a photographer by profession, he's also a conservationist and has used his art to raise money for various charities. He said it's important for him to "work with purpose."

Among photos starring in the "On The Road Again" show are "Hostiles," featuring model Crawford; "Girl on the Train," starring model Delevingne; and "Chief," a photo of Chief John Spotted Tail of the Lakota tribe. Yarrow said the photo of the chief is one of his personal favorites. "This is exactly how he should be photographed," Yarrow said about the photo which features the Chief in full Native dress atop a regal horse.

About the process of photographing, Yarrow said he's persistent.

"I'm all about patience and never quitting. You must never quit," he said. That attitude is especially helpful in photographing his various wildlife subjects. The photographer said he prefers using wide-angle lenses in his work and also photographs in black-and-white.

The current Yarrow show features photographs that the public hasn't been exposed to before.

"These pictures haven't been seen anywhere in the world yet. And some were taken three or four weeks ago," Yarrow said adding that he was happy to debut them in Chicago.