David Castellanos, who raps under the handle The World Prophet, has released a new single.

The resident of Chicago's East Side just by the state line released the song "The World." It features a brief spoken word introduction from the Rev. Jesse Jackson, who Castellanos said he knows from church.

"It's about what's going on in the world," he said. "It's about hope. Violence is up. Drugs are up. Homicide is up. Putin is threatening nuclear war. Our communities need to come together and keep hope alive."

Castellanos said he was inspired to write the song by all the world's ills.

"We need to have hope through this crisis," he said. "People on my block have died of COVID. They've died of stroke, suicide and overdose. There's fentanyl and mixed drugs. People are dying from overdoses. It's a worldwide issue. These are uncertain times where we don't know if we'll live another day. There was just a mass shooting at the University of Michigan, a shooting on Interstate 57, a shooting at a mall and a shooting in El Paso. It's getting out of hand."

But it's not hopeless, he said.

"There's still hope for a better today, for a better America," he said.

Castellanos has released a few songs like "The World Activist," "COVID 19" and "God Bless the Hip Hop World" that have aired on the Power 92.3 radio station. He once opened for the rapper G Herbo.

He's long been making music since he was singing in the men's choir at his church.

"I want to touch people, change people and heal people," he said. "If they have a bad morning, I want them to hear my voice and make it a great day. I want to make music to heal, music for these uncertain times."

His influences include Jay Z, Kanye West, Led Zeppelin and The Doors.

"Jesse Jackson talks about hope and I want to speak it into the world," he said. "I want to give people the inspiration and faith to survive this crisis and anything they might be going through."

He also posted a video of his newly released song online. It's available on Amazon Music, iTunes, YouTube, Pandora, Spotify and other streaming services.

For more information, visit the worldprophet.com or find The World Prophet on Instagram, TikTok or YouTube.