Theatre at the Center cancels 2020 season because of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUNSTER — It's curtains for the 2020 season at Theatre at the Center in Munster.

The performing arts theater, located in the Center for the Visual and Performing Arts at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster, closed after the World Health Organization declared coronavirus to be a global pandemic in March, evaluating its options for how to move forward.

After more than 6 million COVID-19 infections and 193,000 deaths in the United States, the only professional theater company in Northwest Indiana has canceled plans to create original theatrical productions and host performances for the immediate future.

Trama Catering, South Shore Arts Gallery and Gift Shop and the Northwest Indiana Symphony continue to operate at The Center for Visual & Performing Arts after stepping up their cleaning protocols, mandating masks and maintaining social distancing.

But Theatre at the Center, which seats an audience of more than 400 for performances in a tight semi-circular space, has halted all plays for 2020 and reduced its workforce.