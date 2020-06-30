Theatre at the Center cancels August performances

  • Updated
Katie Deal

Singer Katie Deal is pictured.

 Photo from JPM Photography

Theatre at the Center in Munster has canceled its August productions.

The shows "Voiceplay," scheduled for Aug.21 and two tribute concerts to Patsy Cline titled "Sweet Dreams of You," scheduled for Aug.22, have been canceled.

"Sweet Dreams of You," which stars Katie Deal, is part of the Artists Lounge Live Series.

Theater representatives will contact patrons with more details on previously purchased tickets for those shows and other information on season subscriptions.

Theater patrons may convert the value of previously purchased tickets to any canceled concerts and performances to a tax-deductible donation to help offset the Theatre at the Center’s loss of revenue. Box office staff can also issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase valid for any future performances. Visit TheatreAt The Center.com for more information.

