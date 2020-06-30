Theatre at the Center cancels August performances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Theatre at the Center in Munster has canceled its August productions.

The shows "Voiceplay," scheduled for Aug.21 and two tribute concerts to Patsy Cline titled "Sweet Dreams of You," scheduled for Aug.22, have been canceled.

"Sweet Dreams of You," which stars Katie Deal, is part of the Artists Lounge Live Series.

Theater representatives will contact patrons with more details on previously purchased tickets for those shows and other information on season subscriptions.

Theater patrons may convert the value of previously purchased tickets to any canceled concerts and performances to a tax-deductible donation to help offset the Theatre at the Center’s loss of revenue. Box office staff can also issue a gift certificate in the amount of the ticket purchase valid for any future performances. Visit TheatreAt The Center.com for more information.

