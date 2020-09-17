 Skip to main content
Theatre at the Center receives 3 Jeff Award nominations
Theatre at the Center receives 3 Jeff Award nominations

Richard and Linda

Theatre at the Center's general manager Richard Friedman, left, and artistic director Linda Fortunato are pictured at the venue.

 Times file photo

Munster's Theatre at the Center is in the artistic spotlight this week.

The theater received three Jeff Equity Award nominations for work starring on the main stage in late 2019 and early 2020. Award nominations were announced earlier this week.

Nominated are TATC artistic director Linda Fortunato for Choreography in "White Christmas," which played in Munster on the theater's holiday 2019 schedule; TATC  musical director William Underwood for Musical Direction for "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America"; and actor Jason Grimm for Performer in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Hines in "The Pajama Game."

The 52nd annual Equity Awards Ceremony will be a virtual event this year. It takes place online Nov. 9.

In early September, Theatre at the Center announced that the mainstage productions and concert events for the remainder 0f 2020 have been canceled.

According to a theater press release, "Patrons with previously purchased tickets for canceled events, as well as season subscribers and anyone with account credits are being refunded automatically via Tickets.com. Credit card accounts of patrons were refunded on or around Sept. 10, and any patrons who paid by check or cash are being mailed check refunds. Patrons are asked to allow two weeks for mailed refund checks to arrive. For refund questions in the future or if a refund has yet to arrive after Oct. 1, please call the TATC box office at 219-836-3255 for a directive for assistance since the box office will not be staffed during this time, since all refunds are being processed off-site."

While main stage productions will not be performed through the end of the year, there will still be a few shows, including comedy nights, scheduled in the ball room of the Center for Visual and Performing Arts. To learn more about those shows, visit cvpa.org.

