Theatre at the Center receives 3 Jeff Award nominations

Nominated are TATC artistic director Linda Fortunato for Choreography in "White Christmas," which played in Munster on the theater's holiday 2019 schedule; TATC musical director William Underwood for Musical Direction for "Almost Heaven: John Denver's America"; and actor Jason Grimm for Performer in a Supporting Role for his portrayal of Hines in "The Pajama Game."

According to a theater press release, "Patrons with previously purchased tickets for canceled events, as well as season subscribers and anyone with account credits are being refunded automatically via Tickets.com. Credit card accounts of patrons were refunded on or around Sept. 10, and any patrons who paid by check or cash are being mailed check refunds. Patrons are asked to allow two weeks for mailed refund checks to arrive. For refund questions in the future or if a refund has yet to arrive after Oct. 1, please call the TATC box office at 219-836-3255 for a directive for assistance since the box office will not be staffed during this time, since all refunds are being processed off-site."