Theatre at the Center suspends performances, weekly champagne brunch because of coronavirus

The Theatre at the Center in Munster, Northwest Indiana's only professional Actors Equity Theater, has suspended all performances, public events and Sunday brunch through the end of April.

The theater at 1040 Ridge Road in Munster shut down operations on Friday, citing Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's order prohibiting gatherings over 250 people.

The theater at the Center of the Performing Arts, which dates back nearly 30 years, cancelled remaining mainstage performances of “Almost Heaven: John Denver’s America” through next Sunday, as well as concerts by Creole Stomp, Waco Brothers, Purdue Varsity Glee Club and John-Mark McGaha's tribute to Stevie Wonder.

All Theatre KIDS classes, the Theatre for Young Audience run of "Aladdin," and The Prince and Princess Party in the CVPA Dining Room have all be suspended. The TATC 30th Anniversary Big Band Concerts and Dinner on April 18 was canceled, and The Ultimate Doo-Wop Show presented by Henry Farag was postponed but will be rescheduled to a later date.

Also off are the weekly Sunday Champagne Brunch, Easter Brunch and all food service operations.