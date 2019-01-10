This season's theater scene in Chicago will be teeming with blockbuster return hits and first-time Chicago premieres courtesy of Broadway in Chicago.
The shows that have graced the great White Way or those which will make their way to Broadway from Chicago have always found favor with Windy City audiences.
On the scene this year are everything from the return of "Kinky Boots," with music by Cyndi Lauper to the long-awaited Chicago visit of "Dear Evan Hansen," winner of the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical and winner of the 2018 Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album and the return of "Jersey Boys," the hit musical about singing group The Four Seasons.
Also coming to the stage will be "Anastasia," "Dein Perry's Tap Dogs," "Chicago," "American Girl Live," "A Bronx Tale," and "Friends! The Musical Parody" and the 20th Anniversary Tour of "Rent." The popular musical "Hamilton" also continues at the CIBC Theatre in an open run.
The following list is just a sample of what Broadway in Chicago will bring to the stage this year.
• "The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical" continues through Jan. 13 at The Oriental Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The musical, which stars a rock music score, is based on the popular book by Rick Riordan. It tells the story of character Percy Jackson, Poseidon's son, who's on a search to find a thief and assist in stopping a war between the gods.
• "Kinky Boots" runs Jan. 22 to 27 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The production features music by Cyndi Lauper and a book by Harvey Fierstein."Kinky Boots" revolves around main character Charlie Price who must save the faltering family shoe business in Northhampton, England. With the help of flashy drag queen Lola and other characters, the company begins to flourish. Messages in the show speak of team work, love and acceptance.
•"Dear Evan Hansen" runs Feb. 12 to March 10 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The show won the Tony Award for Best Musical in 2017 and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album in 2018. The production focuses around character Evan Hansen and speaks about the human condition in various situations.
•"Friends! The Musical Parody" runs Feb. 12 to March 3 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago.
This production, which caters to fans of the popular "Friends" TV show, is on its first North American Tour.
• "A Bronx Tale" runs March 12 to 24 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
Based on the hit movie "A Bronx Tale," this musical, is about life in the '60s in New York's Bronx area. The production is directed by Robert De Niro and Jerry Zaks.
• "Anastasia" runs March 26 to April 7 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The new show "Anastasia," revolves around character Anastasia, whose adventures take her in search of her past home and family. The production is based on a book by Terrence McNally.
•"Jersey Boys" runs April 2 to 7 at The Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Congress Parkway, Chicago.
Fans of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons will want to see this story of the original Jersey Boys. The production traces the lives and career of The Four Seasons and features a hits-heavy soundtrack.
•"Cruel Intentions: The '90s Musical" runs April 2 to 14 at Broadway Playhouse at Water Tower Place, 175 E. Chestnut St., Chicago.
The production, which is based on the book "Les Liasions Dangereuses, as well as the movie "Cruel Intentions," features songs from the '90s hit archives.
• "Dein Perry's Tap Dogs" runs April 16 to 21 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The 75-minute show puts the spotlight on tap dancing, rousing music and great showmanship.
•"Rent," 20th Anniversary Tour runs May 10 to 19 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph St., Chicago.
The Tony Award-winning show, which is a modern re-telling of the classic "La Boheme," will celebrate 20 years on stage with this tour.
To learn more about the Broadway in Chicago season, visit BroadwayInChicago.com.