Ravi Raghavan has traveled the world for 12 years competing in professional poker tournaments, but perhaps the sweetest of them all is where it began.
Competing in the Main Event of the World Series of Poker Circuit at Horseshoe Casino Hammond last week, Raghavan pulled off a decisive victory to win $272,322, his second WSOP Circuit championship ring, and a ticket to the year-end Global Casino Championship.
The poker room at Horseshoe Hammond was the scene of his first live tournament cash in October of 2008 when he earned $31,530 for finishing seventh in the $5,150 No Limit Hold’em Championship Event of the WSOP Circuit.
Raghavan, a resident of Chicago, the city in which he was born and raised, has kept a busy tournament schedule every year since turning professional, but he always seems to find his way back home when the WSOP Circuit stops at “The Shoe”.
His richest, however, triumph was a seven-figure payday early in his career in 2012 in the $10,000 championship event of the WPT Five Diamond World Poker Classic in Las Vegas. He collected $1,268,571 for the win along with the instant recognition and adulation of the global poker community.
Three years ago, Raghavan won his first WSOP Circuit championship ring and a check for $132,798 for capturing the $5,300 No Limit Hold’em High Roller Event at Horseshoe Hammond.
Raghavan’s Main Event championship pushed his career earnings in WSOP competition to beyond the $1-million plateau and his career live earnings to just under $4-million.
He now has the 2020 Global Casino Championship to anticipate. In that competition he will compete for a guaranteed minimum $1-million prize pool and a shot at the coveted gold bracelet normally reserved for the annual World Series of Poker competition in Las Vegas.
“That’s a great feature to get qualification to the Global Casino Championship,” Raghavan said. “It’s really tough to qualify, and it’s really a big load off my mind now that I don’t have to chase it.”
This year’s Main Event had a $1-million guaranteed minimum prize pool. The 1,063 entries who made the $1,700 buy-in saw it hit the $1,610,445 mark.
By the time Raghavan reached heads-up play at the final table, he enjoyed a virtual insurmountable 7:1 chip lead over Michael Wolf, who was the runner-up for $168,325 in prize money. Casey Carroll was the third-place tournament finisher ($126,749).
For the first time in its 16-year history, the WSOP Circuit will be making a second stop at Horseshoe Casino Hammond on its 35-event 2019-2020 schedule. The dates are Feb. 20 – March 2 next year.
