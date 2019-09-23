Acclaimed essayist Hanif Abdurraqib, the author of "They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us," will appear at Indiana University Northwest in Gary next month.
The collection of essays that was published by Two Dollar Radio in 2017 was named a book of the year by many publications, including The Chicago Tribune, Pitchfork, Buzzfeed, Esquire, NPR, Oprah Magazine, Paste, CBC and The Los Angeles Review.
"They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us" was named as IUN's One Book…One Campus…One Community for its 2019-20 academic year campus-wide reading initiative. The essay collection will be worked into classroom curricula throughout the school year and "explored on campus and in the community through discussions, film screenings, and other public events."
The widely celebrated Columbus, Ohio-based author will visit to read from the work from 1-3 p.m. in the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium in the Savannah Center just off Broadway in Midtown Gary.
"Using current events and public figures as inspiration, Hanif Abdurraqib transforms his poignant observations into messages that resonate," IUN said in news release. "In essays ... Abdurraqib uses music and culture as a lens through which to view our world, so that we might better understand ourselves, and in so doing, proves himself a bellwether for our times.”
The One Book program at IUN dates back to 2006 and the branch campus of Indiana University invites community members to participate.
For more information, visit iun.edu/onebook.