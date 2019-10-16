‘They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us’ author to appear at IU Northwest Thursday

Acclaimed author Hanif Abdurraqib, who wrote one of the most celebrated books of 2017, will speak and read copies of his essay collection "They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us" at Indiana University Northwest in Gary this week.
IUN selected "They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us," which was named a book of the year by Buzzfeed, Esquire, NPR, Oprah Magazine, Paste, CBC, The Los Angeles Review and Pitchfork, as the selection for its One Book…One Campus…One Community reading initiative for the 2019-2020 academic year.
The poet, music critic and cultural critic will do a presentation from 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Bruce W. Bergland Auditorium in the Savannah Center on the IUN campus at 34000 Broadway in Gary.
The Columbus, Ohio-based writer will sign books following the talk. He's also written the poetry collections "The Crown Ain't Worth Much" and "A Fortune For Your Disaster" and the non-fiction book "Go Ahead in the Rain" about the hip-hop group A Tribe Called Quest.
"They Can’t Kill Us Until They Kill Us," a collection of essays on music and culture that's available for sale at the Indiana University Northwest Bookstore, will be the subject of discussions, film screenings, classroom instruction and public events throughout the year at IUN. The university invites the public to participate in its reading program, which is meant to be a One City One Book-like reading program that unifies a community and gives people a common book to discuss.
For more information, visit iun.edu/onebook.