Things to do

Bird breakfast

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Breakfast with the Birds Zoom webinar at 8 a.m. Feb. 26. Cameras will be on very active bird feeders at Isle a la Cache, in Romeoville, and a naturalist will share information about the birds as well as how to turn your yard into a winter bird haven. Registration is required for the free webinar open to all ages. Visit at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Widows/widowers club

The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club is meeting from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. March 5 at Harold Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The group meets the first Friday of the month to offer support and friendship. Most gatherings include entertainment. For more information, call Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.

