Things to do

Bird breakfast
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Breakfast with the Birds Zoom webinar at 8 a.m. Feb. 26. Cameras will be on very active bird feeders at Isle a la Cache, in Romeoville, and a naturalist will share information about the birds as well as how to turn your yard into a winter bird haven. Registration is required for the free webinar open to all ages. Visit at ReconnectWithNature.org.
Widows/widowers club
The Southwest Suburban Widows/Widowers Social Club is meeting from 6:30- 9:30 p.m. March 5 at Harold Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St., Tinley Park. The group meets the first Friday of the month to offer support and friendship. Most gatherings include entertainment. For more information, call Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.
Paddle craft safety
The Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 37-25 is offering free virtual paddle craft safety presentations. The presentation covers how to choose the right kind of paddle craft, how to select the correct personal flotation device (PFD), how to file a float plan, what to do if you fall overboard and other equipment to ensure a fun, safe experience. The presentations are scheduled for 1 p.m. March 7 and 3 p.m. March 28. Space is limited, and registration is required. Email USCGAUX3725@gmail.com and specify which session you prefer. You will be sent a link to the Zoom presentation. For more information, visit www.cgaux.org
Senior bingo
Orland Township’s popular senior drop-in/bingo is back from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park. Doors open at 10 a.m. for Orland Township residents 55 and older who register with the township. Reservations are required. Disposable bingo cards will be sold for 50 cents each. The township will provide attendees with a set of personal and reusable bingo markers that they should bring to each session. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Call 708-403-4222.