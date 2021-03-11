Things to do

Snakes alive

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on indigenous snakes at 7 p.m. March 17. To honor the legend of St. Patrick charming the snakes in Ireland, learn about local snakes — from big northern water snakes to colorful smooth green snakes to small midland brown snakes — their adaptations and importance to the ecosystem. Registration is required for the free webinar open to those 8 and older. ReconnectWithNature.org

Senior bingo

Orland Township’s popular senior drop-in/bingo is back from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park. Doors open at 10 a.m. for Orland Township residents 55 and older who register with the township. Reservations are required. Disposable bingo cards will be sold for 50 cents each. The township will give attendees a set of personal and reusable bingo markers that they should bring to each session. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Call 708-403-4222.

Senior exercise