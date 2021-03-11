Things to do

Support for visually impaired
The Will County chapter of OASIS for the Visually Impaired will resume monthly support group meetings from 12:30-2:30 p.m. March 11 at the Founders Community Center, 140 Oak St., Frankfort. Masks and social distancing will be required. Meetings are held the second Thursday of the month at the community center to discuss independent living skills and provide information and referral to resources as well as instruction on adapting daily living activities. Visit oasisvision.org, or contact Kim or Joe Kuster at 708-995-6121.
Bird watching
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Birding in the Preserves Zoom webinar at 7 p.m. March 11. The virtual hike will feature feathered friends in a select preserve. Registration is required for the free session open to those 16 and older. ReconnectWithNature.org
Turtle breakfast
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Breakfast with Blandings turtles Zoom webinar at 8 a.m. March 12. Cameras will capture the antics of the turtles at Isle a la Cache, in Romeoville, and a naturalist will share information about the turtles. Registration is required for the free webinar open to all ages. ReconnectWithNature.org
Bird hike
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Morning Bird Hike at 8-10 a.m. March 13 at Hickory Creek Preserve, Mokena. A naturalist will lead the hike to identify migrating and resident birds. Enter the preserve at 10501 W. LaPorte Rd. The hike is free for those 16 or older. Register by March 12 at 708-534-8499 or ReconnectWithNature.org
Candle history
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar History at Home – Candles at 11 a.m. March 13. Explore the importance of candles in the 18th Century and how they were made, examining ingredients, tools and methods used. Registration is required for the free webinar open to those 16 and older. ReconnectWithNature.org
Irish contributions
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on the Irish in the Industries at noon March 14. An interpretive naturalist will share the stories of why the Irish settled in the area and how they helped develop it through canal building and steel manufacturing. Registration is required for the free webinar open to those 16 and older. ReconnectWithNature.org
Snakes alive
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on indigenous snakes at 7 p.m. March 17. To honor the legend of St. Patrick charming the snakes in Ireland, learn about local snakes — from big northern water snakes to colorful smooth green snakes to small midland brown snakes — their adaptations and importance to the ecosystem. Registration is required for the free webinar open to those 8 and older. ReconnectWithNature.org
Senior bingo
Orland Township’s popular senior drop-in/bingo is back from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Tuesdays at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park. Doors open at 10 a.m. for Orland Township residents 55 and older who register with the township. Reservations are required. Disposable bingo cards will be sold for 50 cents each. The township will give attendees a set of personal and reusable bingo markers that they should bring to each session. Masks will be required and social distancing practiced. Call 708-403-4222.
Senior exercise
Senior exercise classes have resumed in Orland Township. The Arthritis Foundation exercise class, Joints In Motion (J.I.M.) will be held at 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Rd., Orland Park. Other classes, such as Tai Chi, Ageless Grace and Strong and Fit will be held on Wednesdays at the Orland Chateau. Due to social distancing requirements, registration is required. Call the township at 708-403-4222 for times and fees and to sign up.