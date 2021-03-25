Things to do

The Nature Foundation of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on Beautiful to Wildlife, Beautiful to People – Landscaping with Native Plants to Support Nature 6:30-8 p.m. March 25. Drew Lathin, owner of Creating Sustainable Landscapes, will help you bring biological diversity and beauty to your garden with design tips. Register at willcountynature.org .

Orland Park is hosting the Hippity Hop Bunny Stop Easter Egg hunt from 10-11 a.m. at Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave. Families will walk the "Bunny Trail," collecting treat-filled eggs. Some eggs will include a ticket redeemable for a prize. Bring a basket to gather the goodies. Registration is recommended for the free event. Visit orlandpark.org or call 708-403-5000.

P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at 8301 W. 191st St. Enter your dog into a virtual Easter Bonnet Contest and grab a photo with the Easter Bunny. Fees are $10 per dog for the egg hunt; $10 for photo with the Easter Bunny; $7 for nail clips; and $20 microchips. All dogs must be leashed and current on vaccinations. Social distancing and face masks are required for humans, who can participate in a wine pull and raffles. Advance registration requested at www.pawstinleypark.org, though event-day registration will be available.