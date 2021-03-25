Things to do

Native plant landscaping
The Nature Foundation of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on Beautiful to Wildlife, Beautiful to People – Landscaping with Native Plants to Support Nature 6:30-8 p.m. March 25. Drew Lathin, owner of Creating Sustainable Landscapes, will help you bring biological diversity and beauty to your garden with design tips. Register at willcountynature.org.
Easter egg hunt
Orland Park is hosting the Hippity Hop Bunny Stop Easter Egg hunt from 10-11 a.m. at Centennial Park, 15600 West Ave. Families will walk the "Bunny Trail," collecting treat-filled eggs. Some eggs will include a ticket redeemable for a prize. Bring a basket to gather the goodies. Registration is recommended for the free event. Visit orlandpark.org or call 708-403-5000.
Doggy Easter egg hunt
P.A.W.S. of Tinley Park is hosting its annual Easter Egg Hunt for Dogs from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 27 at 8301 W. 191st St. Enter your dog into a virtual Easter Bonnet Contest and grab a photo with the Easter Bunny. Fees are $10 per dog for the egg hunt; $10 for photo with the Easter Bunny; $7 for nail clips; and $20 microchips. All dogs must be leashed and current on vaccinations. Social distancing and face masks are required for humans, who can participate in a wine pull and raffles. Advance registration requested at www.pawstinleypark.org, though event-day registration will be available.
Food drive
The New Lenox Police Department is collecting food for its 13th annual Cops Care Food Drive through April 2. Donations will be delivered to the New Lenox Township Food Pantry. New Lenox School District 122 also is collecting food. Drop off donations in the police department lobby, 200 Veterans Parkway. Contact Officer Kristine Kioltyka at 815-462-6145 or kioltyka@newlenox.net.
Curbside cleanup
Curbside Spring Cleanup is back in Orland Park the week of April 12. Residents should put unwanted bulk household items including clothing, furniture and appliances, but not electronics, at the curbside by 6 a.m. on their regular trash collection day.
Wine tasting
The Tinley Park Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Flats & Vines - Wine Tasting event from 1-4 p.m. April 18. The Whistle Bar and Grill at 7537 W. 159th St, Tinley Park is hosting the event, which includes tastings of eight wines, a choice of Whistle’s flatbreads and a raffle ticket. Seating is limited. Tickets cost $42 at www.universe.com/flatsandvines. For information, call the Chamber at 708-532-5700.
Gardening for bees
The Nature Foundation of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on attracting Bees & Beneficial Insects with native plants at 10 a.m. April 24. Heather Holm, biologist, pollinator conservationist and award-winning author will lead the program. Register at willcountynature.org.
Native plant sale
The Nature Foundation of Will County is holding its Bringing Nature Home Native Plant Sale through May 1. Native plant plugs are available for $2.50 each to enhance home landscapes. To buy the plants, visit willcountynature.org. Proceeds benefit the Forest Preserve District of Lake County. Shoppers will be able to pick up their plants May 14 at May 15 at the district's Sugar Creek Administration Center, 17540 W. Laraway Rd., Joliet.
Bike drive
The Lockport Police Department is collecting used bicycles at 1212 Farrell Rd. from 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The police, city staff and volunteers will refurbish the bikes on May 15. They will be sold for a nominal fee by the Lockport Resource Center with some given to needy families. All proceeds will benefit the center's Transformation Scholarship Program for needy families. Contact the Lockport Resource Center at 815-838-9615 or lockportresource@gmail.com.
