'This is Gary' to bring mobile museums across city, gospel concert

The "This is Gary" initiative aims to celebrate the Steel City and its people.

It's a weekend filled with events, including a "Dare to Dream" Youth Empowerment Day Wednesday, a "Be the Change" Day of Service Thursday, a "Tell the Story" Heritage Day Friday, a Trailblazer Community Impact Celebration and Vision Ball and a "This is Gary – Gratitude is Key” Gospel Celebration Sunday.

J’s Breakfast Club is staging the events as part of its its Victory Way project, which aims to highlight the strength of the Gary community and help revitalize it economically.

“This is Gary is a series of events purposely designed to be the change that many talk about, but few act," restaurant personnel said in a press release. "We are honoring the past, while standing in the present, and capturing that energy that will usher Gary into its new season."

The goal is to educate the public, encourage more collaboration and motivate people to change the city's narrative. People will be able to visit mobile museums, hear a gospel concert and partake in other festivities.

"We excitedly invite you to join us for Heritage Day, a day of celebrating the past, acknowledging the present, and preparing for the future," J's Breakfast Club said in a press release. "On Friday, we will be hosting mobile museums departing from Indiana University Northwest traveling across this City connecting our story to its physical spaces ending with a conversation to begin at 6 p.m. in the IUN Berglund Auditorium. A conversation where we would like to showcase your contribution and knowledge regarding the rich heritage of Gary. It is our goal to celebrate all things great about Gary as we continue the preparation of ushering Gary into its new glory."

J's Breakfast Club owner Josyln RW Kelly said she was leading the initiative to be a good steward of the city she calls home.

"In short, you are not Paris, Chicago, LA, or Rome, you are my home. This is Gary!" she said in a press release. "You possess the soil of victors reclaiming beauty from ashes and forging a continued story of inspiration through love. It is my objective not to just talk about change, but to be the change. To buy the block, brick by brick, starting at the corner of 26th and Broadway, by constructing a gateway that leads into the heart of the city. It is not a mission to be tackled alone, but one that requires the assistance and involvement of our entire family, near and far. This is a movement to 'Be the Change!' This movement is redefining your narrative to 'Victory Way.' This defines the overcoming and better times ahead focusing on this community’s strength and vast opportunities on the horizon!"

For more information, visit thisisgaryvw.com or call 219-218-5659.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.