'Through My Eyes' exhibit runs through next week at Chesterton Art Center
Linda Lee Ligocki's "Through My Eyes" hangs at the Chesterton Art Center through next week.

An exhibit of Ligocki's 2-D and 3-D work will be exhibited in both galleries at the art center at 115 S. Fourth Street in Chesterton through Nov. 9. It's both a retrospective of an artist who's shown her work at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids and an exhibit of her current work.

"It is years of observing a particular viewpoint compiled into expressive surreal watercolors on rag, watercolor and acrylic on canvas, ink drawings, a published book, layered oil drawings on Archival transparent vellum, and three-dimensional sculptures," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "This exhibit is about form, color, and line that was triggered by a questionable thought. Each piece triggers dialogue both in the negative and positive way. The work embodies a dialectic ... it embodies juxtapositions ranging from color phenomena to intertwined social commentaries."

The exhibition is broken up into two parts.

"The entry exhibit is about color, line, form, and abstraction, creating visual abstract phenomena. A theory the artist developed of shifting four layers of drawings randomly using chaos to create cohesive results," the Chesterton Art Center said in a news release. "The larger gallery space will show work that expresses social commentaries from daily journaling ink drawings to large works on paper and canvas. Included is a series of the daily processing of 6x6 formatted watercolor/acrylic on board that represent visual responses to emotional moments. Executed in 2020 is one interactive 'Hopeful Heart' sculpture and one 'Equality…Why can't we all be green and mingle like the trees?' sculpture which will be on display."

The Chesterton Art Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 219-926-4711 or visit www.chestertonart.com.

