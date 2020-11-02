'Through My Eyes' exhibit runs through next week at Chesterton Art Center

Linda Lee Ligocki's "Through My Eyes" hangs at the Chesterton Art Center through next week.

An exhibit of Ligocki's 2-D and 3-D work will be exhibited in both galleries at the art center at 115 S. Fourth Street in Chesterton through Nov. 9. It's both a retrospective of an artist who's shown her work at ArtPrize in Grand Rapids and an exhibit of her current work.

"It is years of observing a particular viewpoint compiled into expressive surreal watercolors on rag, watercolor and acrylic on canvas, ink drawings, a published book, layered oil drawings on Archival transparent vellum, and three-dimensional sculptures," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "This exhibit is about form, color, and line that was triggered by a questionable thought. Each piece triggers dialogue both in the negative and positive way. The work embodies a dialectic ... it embodies juxtapositions ranging from color phenomena to intertwined social commentaries."

The exhibition is broken up into two parts.