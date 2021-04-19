'Through the Screen' exhibit at Chesterton Art Center features work of student artists

CHESTERTON — The Chesterton Art Center is exhibiting student work that was created during the coronavirus pandemic at its "Through the Screen" exhibit this month.

The art center at 115 S. Fourth St. in Chesterton is showcasing work its young students created during the center's Zoom classes during the pandemic.

"Students from preschool through high school logged on each day from home for a live instruction in an interactive class with Instructor Jennifer Aitchison. Some of our students attended for a couple of months and many stayed through most of the year," the Chesterton Art Center said in a press release. "The focus was on modern art movements, starting in September with Impressionism and moving through the western art history timeline each month through to Pop Art. 'Through the Screen' is homage to their work beginning in September of last year until now. Lessons were taught exclusively and virtually on Zoom, hence the title 'Through the Screen.'"

Aitchison offers hands-on classes to provide children a creative outlet during the stressful year of being at home and away from classmates and friends. Parents picked up the art supplies at the art center each month, and she guided students students from all over the area and even out of state step-by-step on how to create artwork.