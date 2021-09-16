Thunderous trucks: Monster Jam rolls into Rosemont

Fans of motorsports and high energy theatrics will want to be in the house at Allstate Arena this weekend.

That's when Monster Jam will be presented in five shows Friday through Sunday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.

"We feel great about being back at Allstate again," said Andrew Palochko, director of Monster Jam operations. Monster Jam, which is presented by Feld Entertainment, is a high energy show of four-wheel fun highlighting supercharged trucks and their drivers who battle in a competition.

Palochko said this is the first big show Monster Jam is presenting since the pandemic started.

"It's great to be able to bring a live event to people again and to connect with people," Palochko said.

Throughout the show audience members will see a variety of Monster trucks and vehicles. Among vehicles that will be in the spotlight for this event are Grave Digger, Black Stallion, Avenger, Alien Invasion and more.

"Every Monster Jam event is unique because it's also a competition," Palochko said.

Palochko said there will be a mix of new and past favorite drivers competing in the event.