Thunderous trucks: Monster Jam rolls into Rosemont

Fans of motorsports and high energy theatrics will want to be in the house at Allstate Arena this weekend.
That's when Monster Jam will be presented in five shows Friday through Sunday at Rosemont's Allstate Arena.
"We feel great about being back at Allstate again," said Andrew Palochko, director of Monster Jam operations. Monster Jam, which is presented by Feld Entertainment, is a high energy show of four-wheel fun highlighting supercharged trucks and their drivers who battle in a competition.
Palochko said this is the first big show Monster Jam is presenting since the pandemic started.
"It's great to be able to bring a live event to people again and to connect with people," Palochko said.
Throughout the show audience members will see a variety of Monster trucks and vehicles. Among vehicles that will be in the spotlight for this event are Grave Digger, Black Stallion, Avenger, Alien Invasion and more.
"Every Monster Jam event is unique because it's also a competition," Palochko said.
Palochko said there will be a mix of new and past favorite drivers competing in the event.
"Krysten Anderson is the driver of Grave Digger," Palochko said, adding that her father Dennis was the original driver of the famous vehicle.
Palochko said the Chicagoland Allstate Arena stop has long been a popular tour stop on the Monster Jam agenda.
"Year after year, we see fans return with their kids to see the show," he said.
The current production will also offer a Monster Jam Pit Party for the Saturday and Sunday afternoon shows. During the Pit Party, attendees can get up close to the trucks, obtain pre-signed autograph cards, participate in driver Q&As and more.
Production personnel are also keeping audience and cast and crew safety at the forefront for every show. Face masks are encouraged but audience members should also check the venue's website for more up to date information on various safety protocols.