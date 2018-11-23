Tibetan Buddhist monks creating sand mandala in Gary's Miller neighborhood

Gawking passersby have stopped to pop in the Marshall J. Gardner Center for the Arts this week, where Tibetan Buddist Monks have been creating a ceremonial sand mandala.
The vibrantly robed monks from the Drepung Gomang Monastery in southern India have returned to the arts center at 540 S. Lake Street in Gary's lakefront Miller neighborhood for the fifth year. The eight monks should finish the religious sand circle by Friday, and it will be on display to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
A closing ceremony, also open to the public, will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday in which the mandala will be removed and taken to Miller Beach.
"They're here to share the Tibetan culture, share the message of peace and compassion, and raise funds for the 2,000 monks in exile in India," Miller Arts and Creative District executive director Meg Roman said.
All of the events are free, but the monks are accepting donations and are selling jewelry, prayer flags, bowls, scarves, beads and other merchandise.
"It keeps them clothed and sheltered," Roman said.
Roman said the artwork is a must-see.
"It has to be experienced," she said. "They're amazing to be around, so colorful and so peaceful. It engages every sense, sight and smell. It appeals to everyone, but especially those interested in yoga, Reiki, massage or who are just curious."
The monks are being hosted in Miller by Jason and Cari Kniola and their children, who are treating them to their first celebration of a traditional Thanksgiving meal.
"It's a good break from the holiday festivities and something fun to take visiting family too," Roman said. "The people who have seen it are wowed and come back every year."
For more information, visit facebook.com/MillerBeachArts/.