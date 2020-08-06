You have permission to edit this article.
Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.

All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.

THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO

Horseshoehammond.com

The 15th Annual Chi-Town Blues Fest featuring Bobby Rush, Lenny Williams and others, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 27, 2021

CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA at UIC

Uicpavilion.com

Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Sept. 19, canceled

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Built to Spill, Aug. 12, postponed

John Moreland, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. April 24, 2021

Black Pumas, Aug. 28, postponed

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

La Roux, Nov. 17, canceled

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Taj Mahal, Sept. 28, postponed

RJD2, Aug. 15, postponed

Loose Ends, Sept. 7, postponed

Paul Thorn, Oct. 28, postponed

Leo Dan, Aug. 21, canceled

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Girl Talk, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 4, 2021

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

David Bromberg, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 5, 2021

VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Airborne Toxic Event, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2021

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Lilly Hiatt, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 7, 2021

