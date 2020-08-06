Ticket Tracker

Below are a handful of notable concerts previously scheduled in and around the Region and Chicagoland that have been canceled, postponed or rescheduled.
All tickets for the original dates of rescheduled concerts will be honored unless otherwise specified.
THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO
The 15th Annual Chi-Town Blues Fest featuring Bobby Rush, Lenny Williams and others, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 27, 2021
CREDIT UNION 1 ARENA at UIC
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, Sept. 19, canceled
THALIA HALL
Built to Spill, Aug. 12, postponed
John Moreland, rescheduled to 8:30 p.m. April 24, 2021
Black Pumas, Aug. 28, postponed
PARK WEST
La Roux, Nov. 17, canceled
CITY WINERY
Taj Mahal, Sept. 28, postponed
RJD2, Aug. 15, postponed
Loose Ends, Sept. 7, postponed
Paul Thorn, Oct. 28, postponed
Leo Dan, Aug. 21, canceled
METRO
Girl Talk, rescheduled to 8 p.m. May 4, 2021
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
David Bromberg, rescheduled to 8 p.m. March 5, 2021
VIC THEATRE
Airborne Toxic Event, rescheduled to 7:30 p.m. March 11, 2021
SCHUBAS
Lilly Hiatt, rescheduled to 8 p.m. April 7, 2021
