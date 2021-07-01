 Skip to main content
Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Courtney Barnett, 7:30 p.m. Jan.. 23. $75-$195

Mt. Joy, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $67-$160

Marina, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $29.50-$49.50

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

AFI, Cold Cave, 7 p.m. March 13. $28.50-$59

Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, 8 p.m. May 6 (18 and older). $39

Still Woozy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19. $29

Peekaboo, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (18 and older). $29-$40

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

070 Shake, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. $25-$125

Noah Kahan, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $99

Dominic Fike with Kenny Mason, 6:30 p.m. July 28. $81

LINCOLN HALL

lh-st.com

Drama, 8 p.m. July 27 (18 and older). $25

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Stephen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 (18 and older). $35

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Yellow Days, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. $19

Wild Rivers, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. $17

VIC THETARE

Jamusa.com

Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 (18 and older). $34-$44

The Midnight, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 (18 and older). $26-$31

