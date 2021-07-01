Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Courtney Barnett, 7:30 p.m. Jan.. 23. $75-$195
Mt. Joy, 8 p.m. Sept. 23. $67-$160
Marina, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15. $29.50-$49.50
RIVIERA THEATRE
AFI, Cold Cave, 7 p.m. March 13. $28.50-$59
Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark, 8 p.m. May 6 (18 and older). $39
Still Woozy, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19. $29
Peekaboo, 8:30 p.m. Nov. 12 (18 and older). $29-$40
HOUSE OF BLUES
070 Shake, 7 p.m. Oct. 15. $25-$125
Noah Kahan, 6:30 p.m. Oct. 23. $99
Dominic Fike with Kenny Mason, 6:30 p.m. July 28. $81
LINCOLN HALL
Drama, 8 p.m. July 27 (18 and older). $25
PARK WEST
Stephen Lynch, 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 (18 and older). $35
METRO
Yellow Days, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. $19
Wild Rivers, 8 p.m. Oct. 9. $17
VIC THETARE
Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 30 (18 and older). $34-$44
The Midnight, 7:30 p.m. March 10-11 (18 and older). $26-$31