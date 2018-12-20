Try 1 month for 99¢

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

UNITED CENTER

Unitedcenter.com

Muse, 8 p.m. April 12. $34.50-$94.99

RIVERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Vince Staples, 8:30 p.m. March 12 (18 and older). $35-$135

Baroness, Deafhaven, 6:30 p.m. March 31. $28.50-$33

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Adrian Belew, 8 p.m. April 4. $45

Steep Canyon Rangers, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 10. $30

Soledad, 8 p.m. May 22. $65

Doug Martsch, 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $25

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

The Claypool Lennon Delirium, 8 p.m. April 26 (17 and older). $35-$179

Toh Kay, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 (17 and older). $49

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

J.D. Souther and Karla Bonoff, 5 and 8 p.m. March 3. $38-$48

Rachel Yamagata, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. $32-$45

Martin Sexton, 8 p.m. April 12-13. $45-$65

High Kings, 8 p.m. March 12-13. $30-$38

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Imogen Heap, 7:30 p.m. May 14 (18 and older). $30-$40

This Must Be The Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16 (18 and older). $25

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. April 11 (18 and older). $35

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Michigan Rattlers, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18

Role Model, 8 p.m. Feb. 2. $12

Cherry Pools, 8 p.m. April 11. $10

And The Kids, 10 p.m. March 2 (18 and older). $10

0
0
0
0
0

Tags