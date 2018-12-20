All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
UNITED CENTER
Muse, 8 p.m. April 12. $34.50-$94.99
RIVERA THEATRE
Vince Staples, 8:30 p.m. March 12 (18 and older). $35-$135
Baroness, Deafhaven, 6:30 p.m. March 31. $28.50-$33
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Adrian Belew, 8 p.m. April 4. $45
Steep Canyon Rangers, 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 10. $30
Soledad, 8 p.m. May 22. $65
Doug Martsch, 8 p.m. Jan. 19. $25
THALIA HALL
The Claypool Lennon Delirium, 8 p.m. April 26 (17 and older). $35-$179
Toh Kay, 8 p.m. Feb. 1 (17 and older). $49
CITY WINERY
J.D. Souther and Karla Bonoff, 5 and 8 p.m. March 3. $38-$48
Rachel Yamagata, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. $32-$45
Martin Sexton, 8 p.m. April 12-13. $45-$65
High Kings, 8 p.m. March 12-13. $30-$38
THE VIC THEATRE
Imogen Heap, 7:30 p.m. May 14 (18 and older). $30-$40
This Must Be The Band, 8 p.m. Feb. 15-16 (18 and older). $25
PARK WEST
Todd Snider, 7:30 p.m. April 11 (18 and older). $35
SCHUBAS
Michigan Rattlers, 8:30 p.m. Jan. 26. $18
Role Model, 8 p.m. Feb. 2. $12
Cherry Pools, 8 p.m. April 11. $10
And The Kids, 10 p.m. March 2 (18 and older). $10