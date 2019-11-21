{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Widespread Panic, 8 p.m. April 2-4. $49.50-$99.50

Cody Ko and Noel Miller, 8 p.m. March 21. $33.50-$49.50

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

James McMurtry, 8 p.m. Feb. 21. $34

Funkadesi, 7 p.m. Dec. 8. $28

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Trippie Redd, 8 p.m. Feb. 8. $41-$51

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m. Dec. 28. $65-$78

Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigal 9, 8 p.m. Jan. 9. $22-$32

Elle Varner with J. Brown, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 1. $35-$48

Andrea Gibson, 8 p.m. Feb. 23-24. $25-$32

PARK WEST

Jamusa.com

Twiddle, 9 p.m. Feb. 22 (18 and older). $23-$123

Turkuaz, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 (18 and older). $20

Noah Reid, 7:30 p.m. March 10 (18 and older). $25

ARAGON BALLROOM

aragon.com

Dance Gavin Dance, 5:30 p.m. April 10. $77

THALIA HALL

Thaliahallchicago.com

Real Estate, 8 p.m. April 10. $35-$50

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Dan Navarro, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (21 and older). $25

Dave Bruzza, 8 p.m. Feb. 27 (18 and older). $20

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Tennis, 8 p.m. April 18. $22

Drew Lynch, 7:30 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $28.50

