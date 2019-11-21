All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Widespread Panic, 8 p.m. April 2-4. $49.50-$99.50
Cody Ko and Noel Miller, 8 p.m. March 21. $33.50-$49.50
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
James McMurtry, 8 p.m. Feb. 21. $34
Funkadesi, 7 p.m. Dec. 8. $28
RIVIERA THEATRE
Trippie Redd, 8 p.m. Feb. 8. $41-$51
CITY WINERY
Freddie Jackson, 8 p.m. Dec. 28. $65-$78
Nicholas Tremulis and the Prodigal 9, 8 p.m. Jan. 9. $22-$32
Elle Varner with J. Brown, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. Feb. 1. $35-$48
Andrea Gibson, 8 p.m. Feb. 23-24. $25-$32
PARK WEST
Twiddle, 9 p.m. Feb. 22 (18 and older). $23-$123
Turkuaz, 9 p.m. Jan. 31 (18 and older). $20
Noah Reid, 7:30 p.m. March 10 (18 and older). $25
ARAGON BALLROOM
Dance Gavin Dance, 5:30 p.m. April 10. $77
THALIA HALL
Real Estate, 8 p.m. April 10. $35-$50
SCHUBAS
Dan Navarro, 7 p.m. Feb. 14 (21 and older). $25
Dave Bruzza, 8 p.m. Feb. 27 (18 and older). $20
THE VIC THEATRE
Tennis, 8 p.m. April 18. $22
Drew Lynch, 7:30 p.m. March 8 (18 and older). $28.50