Ticket Tracker

THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO
Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Sept. 22 921 and older). $54-$99
SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO
Nelly, 8 p.m. July 9. $79-$135
Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo, 8 p.m. July 22. $63-$249
WRIGLEY FIELD
Dead and Company, 6:30 p.m. June 24-25. $41-$162
HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE
Wu Tang Clan, Nas, 8 p.m. Sept. 2. $77-$179
Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. $29-$149
THALIA HALL
Kurt Vile and the Violators, 8:30 p.m. May 27-29 (17 and older). $30-$60
METRO
KMFDM, 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (18 and older). $36
BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM
Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $46
Rosalia, 8 p.m. Sept. 28 (17 and older). $83
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Joan Shelley with James Elkington, Spencer Tweedy and Nick Marci, 8 p.m. July 23. $28
CONCORD MUSIC HALL
DKB, 6:30p.m. June 12. $49-$69
HOUSE OF BLUES
T-Pain, Erica Banks, 8 p.m. June 8-9. $39-$167
Hombres G, 6:30 p.m. June 15. $81-$232