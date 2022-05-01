 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ticket Tracker

All concerts listed below are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees. All times listed are Central Standard Time

THE VENUE AT HORSESHOE CASINO

Horseshoehammond.com

Alice Cooper, 8 p.m. Sept. 22 921 and older). $54-$99

SILVER CREEK EVENT CENTER AT FOUR WINDS NEW BUFFALO

Fourwindscasino.com

Nelly, 8 p.m. July 9. $79-$135

Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo, 8 p.m. July 22. $63-$249

WRIGLEY FIELD

Mlb.com

Dead and Company, 6:30 p.m. June 24-25. $41-$162

HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE

Livenation.com

Wu Tang Clan, Nas, 8 p.m. Sept. 2. $77-$179

Five Finger Death Punch, Megadeth, 6:30 p.m. Sept. 30. $29-$149

THALIA HALL

thaliahallchicago.com

Kurt Vile and the Violators, 8:30 p.m. May 27-29 (17 and older). $30-$60

METRO

metrochicago.com

KMFDM, 8 p.m. Oct. 8 (18 and older). $36

BYLINE BANK ARAGON BALLROOM

Aragon.com

Rainbow Kitten Surprise, 7:30 p.m. Dec. 3. $46

Rosalia, 8 p.m. Sept. 28 (17 and older). $83

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownschool.org

Joan Shelley with James Elkington, Spencer Tweedy and Nick Marci, 8 p.m. July 23. $28

CONCORD MUSIC HALL

Concordmusichall.com

DKB, 6:30p.m. June 12. $49-$69

HOUSE OF BLUES

Hob.com

T-Pain, Erica Banks, 8 p.m. June 8-9. $39-$167

Hombres G, 6:30 p.m. June 15. $81-$232

