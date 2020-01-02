{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

ARAGON BALLROOM

aragon.com

The Black Keys, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16. $75

Dermot Kennedy, 7 p.m. March 18. $39-$117

RIVIERA THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Triple Redd, 6:30 p.m. Feb. 13. $41-$51

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Greg Laswell, 8 p.m. Sept. 25. $25-$35

Billy Cobham Croswinds Project, 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. Sept. 29. $35-$65

Radney Foster and Kim Richey, 8 p.m. Oct. 2. $18-$28

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Kojey Radical, 8 p.m. Feb. 19 (18 and older). $20-$25

Longwave, 9 p.m. Feb. 15 (21 and older). $15

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

“The Last Book Tour on the Left,” 8 p.m. April 16-17. $28.50-$149

LINCOLN HALL

Lh-st.com

Telepopmusik, 8:30 p.m. March 4 (18 and older). $25-$30

