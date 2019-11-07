{{featured_button_text}}

All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.

THE VIC THEATRE

Jamusa.com

Railroad Earth, 8 p.m. March 7 (18 and older). $26.50-$44

The Driver Era, 7:30 p.m. April 25. $28.50-$157

Little Dragon, 8 p.m. April 28 (18 and older). $28.50

OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC

Oldtownchool.org

Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 8 p.m. March 20. $45-$179

Sam Bush, 8 p.m. Feb. 7. $45

METRO

Metrochicago.com

Dan Deacon, 9 p.m. April 2 (18 and older). $18

THE HIDEOUT

Hideoutchicago.com

Melkbelly, 9 p.m. Dec. 28 (21 and older). $12

CITY WINERY

Citywinery.com

Kindred the Family Soul, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 8. $45-$65

Phillip Phillips, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. $45-$65

REGGIE’S MUSIC JOINT

Reggieslive.com

Levin Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 (21 and older). $30

THE CHICAGO THEATRE

Thechicagotheatre.com

Louis Tomlinson, 8 p.m. June 10. $79

SCHUBAS

Lh-st.com

Ryan McMullan, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $12-$15

Papooz, 8 p.m. Feb. 24. $18-$20

The North 41, 9 p.m. Dec. 21 (21 and older). $20

RIVIERA THEATRE

Mura Masa, 8 p.m.April 29. $28.50

