All concerts listed are all-ages unless otherwise noted. Some of the ticket prices below do not include taxes and fees.
THE VIC THEATRE
Railroad Earth, 8 p.m. March 7 (18 and older). $26.50-$44
The Driver Era, 7:30 p.m. April 25. $28.50-$157
Little Dragon, 8 p.m. April 28 (18 and older). $28.50
OLD TOWN SCHOOL OF FOLK MUSIC
Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, 8 p.m. March 20. $45-$179
Sam Bush, 8 p.m. Feb. 7. $45
METRO
Dan Deacon, 9 p.m. April 2 (18 and older). $18
THE HIDEOUT
Melkbelly, 9 p.m. Dec. 28 (21 and older). $12
CITY WINERY
Kindred the Family Soul, 7 p.m. Feb. 7, 7 and 10 p.m. Feb. 8. $45-$65
Phillip Phillips, 8 p.m. Jan. 30. $45-$65
REGGIE’S MUSIC JOINT
Levin Brothers, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 (21 and older). $30
THE CHICAGO THEATRE
Louis Tomlinson, 8 p.m. June 10. $79
SCHUBAS
Ryan McMullan, 7:30 p.m. Jan. 30. $12-$15
Papooz, 8 p.m. Feb. 24. $18-$20
The North 41, 9 p.m. Dec. 21 (21 and older). $20
RIVIERA THEATRE
Mura Masa, 8 p.m.April 29. $28.50