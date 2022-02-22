Tickets on sale for Smithereens show at Hobart Art Theater

HOBART — Tickets are now on sale for the alternative rock band The Smithereens' show at the Hobart Art Theater next month.

The New Jersey-based band named after Yosemite Sam's catchphrase will play a concert at 7 p.m. March 5 at the Hobart Art Theater at 230 Main St. in Hobart. The doors open at 5:30 p.m.

“The Smithereens are an iconic band and we are so excited to bring them to Northwest Indiana," said organizer Paul Panicali with Mush Music.

At its Hobart show, guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw will helm the band, which was at the height of its commercial popularity in the 1980s and 1990s.

"With the 2017 passing of Pat DiNizio, the surviving members have decided to persevere and carry on their shared musical legacy," Panicali said. "Using guest vocalists including Robin Wilson of the Gin Blossoms and Marshall Crenshaw, they continue to entertain and rock fans all over the U.S. and the world."

The college rock act had hits like "A Girl Like You," "Only a Memory" and "In a Lonely Place."

The Smithereens have performed all over the world, including at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and Radio City Music Hall in Manhattan. They have released 17 albums and been featured on many movie soundtracks like "Boys Don't Cry," "Harold and Kumar Go to White Castle" and "Encino Man."

"The Smithereens’ take no prisoners sound, reflecting their Garden State roots, has resonated with fans worldwide over the course of 17 albums and 2,500+ live shows," Panicali said. "Their most recent release, "Covers," features 22 of the band's favorite songs first recorded by other artists."

Tickets for the all-ages show start at $35.

For more information, visit brickartlive.com or call 219-942-1670.

