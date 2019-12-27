Tiffany Haddish to perform at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond

Comedy royalty will soon grace the stage in Hammond.
Comedian and actor Tiffany Haddish, who's starred in such Hollywood films as "Girls Trip," "Keanu," "Nobody's Fool," "Night School," "Uncle Drew" and "The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part," will perform at 8 p.m. Feb. 1 at the Venue at the Hammond Horseshoe Casino at 777 Casino Center Drive.
Haddish has done comedy specials for Netflix and Showtime. She's appeared on a number of television shows, including "Tuca & Bertie," "The Carmichael Show," "Def Comedy Jam," "New Girl," "That's So Raven," "Chelsea Lately," "My Name Is Earl," and "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia." She currently stars on the shows "The Last O.G." on TNT and "Kids Say the Darndest Things" on ABC.
She also was the first African-American female comedian to host Saturday Night Live and published the memoir "The Blast Black Unicorn," which was a New York Times bestseller.
"She ready! Hammond's Horseshoe Casino is proud to welcome rising actress and comedy star Tiffany Haddish to The Venue stage," the casino said in a press release. "The award-winning actress and star of hit movies will bring her comedy stylings to Northwest Indiana that have made her a staple in the current Hollywood landscape. Haddish's 2018 host appearance on the famed 'Saturday Night Live' led to the actress winning a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series."
Tickets on Ticketmaster range from $49.50 to $265, but may fluctuate based on demand because of dynamic pricing.
For more information, visit https://www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond.
