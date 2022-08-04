Time for the fair: Lake County Fair kicks off this weekend

Fun seekers in the Region always count down the summer days until the start of the Lake County Fair.

The Lake County Fair, which ranks as one of the most popular local events, runs Friday to Aug. 14 at the Lake County Fairgrounds in Crown Point.

The fair annually features a variety of attractions including food vendors, carnival rides, educational opportunities, musical entertainment and much more.

During the fair, which regularly sports the motto "Where Everyone Is Welcome," visitors can enjoy a multitude of attractions.

On Preview Night, which is today, guests can purchase an unlimited ride wristband for $15. Gates open at 5 p.m. on Preview Night with rides and food available. Arena shows aren't scheduled for Preview Night. A 4-H Achievement Night and Mini Graduation takes place at 7 p.m.

Those who don't prefer rides, will find a multitude of shows, demonstrations and more to while away the time.

Among interesting features at the fair are an All-Breed Classic Horse and Pony Show; Northwest Indiana Woodworkers Association Demonstration; Show-Me Safari Petting Zoo; Show-Me Swine Racers; 4-H Poultry Show; Flower Show; Sheep Show; VB&K Express Car Show; a Church Service by The Lutheran Church Missouri Synod of NWI; Bean Spitting Contest; Giant Squash Weigh In; and more.

The first Lake County Fair presented by the Lake County Agricultural Society was initially held to promote agriculture in the Region. So, agriculture is still in the spotlight during this annual festival.

Also in the grandstand show spotlight this year is the Micro Wrestlers of Pigeon Forge, Tenn. Check the fair's website for days and times of this show and other attractions.

If food is what you seek at the fair, there will again be plenty of options including everything from foot-long hot dogs to lemon shake-ups, roasted corn, elephant ears, funnel cakes, fried concoctions of all types and pounds of other goodies.

On the musical schedule, attendees will find Blue Holler Band, Rusty Nail Crossing, Hazard Country Band, Eric Lambert and the Lovely Char, Plum Creek, High Country String Band, Nate Venturelli, Mr. Funnyman and others.

For the full schedule of fun and activities, visit Lake-County-Fair.com.