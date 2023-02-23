Horseshoe’s multi-faceted entertainment complex, The Venue, will be converted into a poker player’s paradise starting today when the World Series of Poker Circuit begins a 12-day run at the Hammond property.

It is a celebration of the return of the national competition to what has always been one of the most popular and successful stops on the tour, now in its 18th season.

The WSOP Circuit was created to give recreational as well as cash players in gaming markets across the country the opportunity to compete in a hometown environment amid the world-class flair generated by the annual World Series of Poker in Las Vegas.

Centerpiece of the Horseshoe tournament, which will continue daily through Monday, March 6, will be the $1,700 (buy-in) Main Event. It will be played across two flights on Friday (March 3) and Saturday (March 4) with the participants competing for a guaranteed prize pool of one million dollars.

The schedule of daily tournaments includes “ring events” in which the winner will be awarded a WSOP Circuit official gold ring and an invitation to the $1- million freeroll Tournament of Champions at the 2023 World Series of Poker in Las Vegas May 31 – June 2.

Today’s grand opening tournament is a $400 (buy-in) no-limit hold’em tournament which will be contested over five flights. The guaranteed prize pool has been set at $500,000 and is certain to attract a hefty roster of entries.

In addition to locally based poker enthusiasts, Horseshoe’s tournament will attract a large out-of-town contingent, some of whom follow the WSOP Circuit at stops around the country.

Every tournament stop offers the same expanded starting chips that took effect for the 2019 – 2020 season as well as standardized tournament structure and payouts to ensure that players traveling to multiple locations will encounter uniform structure and consistency at each of the events.

In all, 14 events will be contested, the majority requiring a $400 buy-in with some $600 buy-ins scattered throughout.

Texas Hold’em is the most popular game, but poker fans will also find Pot Limit Omaha and Omaha 8.

Senior players, ages 50 and up, have two $50,000 guaranteed prize pool tournaments. The first is scheduled for Sunday (Feb. 26) and the second on Sunday (March 5). The buy-in for each no-limit hold’em tournament is $400. Both are WSOP Circuit gold ring events.

The current 2022 – 2023 WSOP Circuit began in July of last year and will conclude with the 26th and final event on the schedule at Caesars Southern Indiana May 11 – May 22.

Seven tournaments are on the slate following the Horseshoe stop, including one at the Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois, April 6 through April 17.

The very first WSOP Circuit at the newly branded Horseshoe Casino in Las Vegas concludes today.

For a complete tournament schedule of the Horseshoe Hammond tournament, please visit wsop.com/circuit or contact the poker room at the property.

BONUS ROUND-UP

AMERISTAR: The “Super Prize Wheel” promotion wraps up Saturday (Feb. 25) for a chance to win up to $10,000 in mycash. The entry earning period runs through the day of the promotion and gives mychoice player rewards members the opportunity to receive free tier-based entries and earn one additional entry for every 25 tier credits achieved playing slots and table games. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. with hourly drawings taking place 7 to 10 p.m. Three winners will be randomly selected at each drawing to spin the super prize wheel.

FOUR WINDS: The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is just around the corner, which makes the “March Money Madness” event on Friday, March 10, the perfect promotion. The grand prize (there’ll be five of them) is a Final Four package, including $1,500 in cash, in addition to your chance to share in $7,500 in cash or instant credit/free slot play. The drawings start at 4 p.m. (Eastern) at which time five guests will be selected to win $500 in instant credit/free slot play. Then every hour from 5. to 9 p.m. one winner will be drawn to win a Final Four travel and hospitality package plus $1,500 in cash. At 10 p.m. one guest will win $5,000 in cash. W Club members receive one complimentary entry daily through the day of the promotion by visiting a promotional kiosk at any Four Winds destination. Earn additional entries playing slots and table games.

HARD ROCK: Laura Rain & The Caesars entertain at Council Oak Bar Stage on Friday while Corey Dennison steps into the spotlight on Saturday. Both shows start at 8 p.m. Keith Jackson and The Triple Dose Band performs at Hard Rock Café Stage starting at 9 p.m. on Friday while Mike Wheeler Band (8 p.m.) and Eric Gales (10:30 p.m.) take over the stage on Saturday.

HOLLYWOOD JOLIET: The final “Hollywood High Low” game during a month-long run takes place Saturday (Feb. 25). Earn entries playing slots and table games. Every 10 tier points is worth one entry. Activate your entries from 4 to 8 p.m., then hang on for the hourly drawings from 5 to 8 p.m. Three winners will be selected each hour to play the game and guess if the next card is going to be higher or lower than the previous one to win up to $500 in cash.