Times writer, blogger and author wins award for children's book

"As a foodie, I love when kids - or even adults - are willing to try new foods," she said. "You never know if you’ll like something until you try it. And sometimes when you try something, you discover that you’ve been missing out on something that is delicious. I wanted to get that message to kids."

"It’s such a nice departure from worrying about word counts and deadlines. I love singsongy, rhyming stories, like the books written by Margaret Wise Brown and Dr. Seuss. That style seems to come pretty easy to me," she said. "It’s fun to have the freedom to write about any topic and make it fun. It’s great to have an opportunity to use your imagination like you did when you were a kid. The most fun comes when I visit schools, libraries, MOMs Clubs or other groups to read my books aloud to kids. I always say that if I won the lottery and didn’t have to worry about paying bills, I’d want to spend my days writing children’s books, giving them away and reading them to classrooms full of kids. COVID-19 caused cancellation of several classrooms visits, appearances and book signings I had scheduled and I really miss sitting in a classroom, reading my books to young kids and seeing how excited they get about the stories."