Titanic event to be presented in Munster

History fans will want to be in the house when The Center for Visual and Performing Arts presents its special Titanic dinner next weekend.

The "Titanic Tribute Dinner" will be held April 22 at Munster's Center for Visual and Performing Arts. The event will include a menu, by Chef Joe Trama and his team, fashioned after what was served to first class passengers on the Titanic the night of the sinking disaster. Also included will be a special historical exhibit, live music and drawing.

This year marks the 120th anniversary of the sinking.

In a past interview, Christine Carbonare, event planning manager for Trama Catering and The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, said they always try to think of different ways to engage and entertain visitors to the center ballroom.

Carbonare said combining the lavish dinner with the exhibit and other entertainment and drawings is something that keeps diners interested and entertained.

The response to the past Titanic dinner at the center, Carbonare said, drew a good response.

In addition to the dinner, the exhibit on site will feature period clothing, jewelry, documents and even President Taft's Stovepipe hat. A large screen depiction of the Titanic's final voyage will also been shown during the evening. Guests should keep in mind, though, the large screen depiction is not a screening of the award-winning "Titanic" movie.

To add to the fun, guests will also receive an envelope with a Titanic passenger's name on it so they can find out whether they survived the voyage or not.

The dinner will star Cream of Mushroom and Barley Soup; Asparagus, Mixed Spring Greens and Watercress with Champagne Saffron Vinaigrette; Chateaubriand Roast Tenderloin in a Cognac and Cabernet Reduction, served with Chateau Potatoes, Creamed Carrots and Julienne Zucchini; and Bavarian Cream Chocolate Eclairs.

FYI: The "Titanic Tribute Dinner" will be held April 22 at The Center for Visual and Performing Arts, 1040 Ridge Road, Munster. Tickets are $100. Doors open at 6 p.m. with dinner at 6:30 p.m. Call the CVPA Dining and Events office to make a reservation at 219-836-1930.

