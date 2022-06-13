Toby Keith cancels Festival of the Lakes show in Hammond because of stomach cancer

County music superstar Toby Keith will no longer headline Hammond's Festival of the Lakes this summer as he battles cancer.

Keith was slated to play a free show at Hammond's annual summer festival at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake on July 13, but called off his whole tour to focus on recovery.

"Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last six months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax," he posted on social media. "I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait."

Hammond sold hundreds of $100 VIP tickets in advance of the show next month. The city is in the process of notifying and refunding the ticket holders.

"He was the highest or the second-highest," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. "Lynyrd Skynyrd also was right up there. It was going to be one of our biggest nights."

Hammond will try to bring Keith back in 2023.

"He announced yesterday he was canceling his tour and obviously Hammond was a stop on his tour," McDermott said. "We'd love to get him back. Obviously touring is a factor for health. Once he regains it and goes back to touring, we'd like to get him back in 2023. Unfortunately, he has the side effects of radiation and needs to get back on his feet."

Right now, Hammond is scrambling to find a replacement.

"It's going to be extremely short notice," McDermott said. "We've had to replace acts before but never in one month. We've been pretty aggressive about who's routed to perform nearby and has an extra day. There's already one act where we'll make an offer."

Hammond will try to find a country performer for the country night at Festival of the Lakes, but might have to line up a rock act or some other genre if that's all that is available, McDermott said.

"We're hoping to fill the spot with a big name that will draw a crowd," he said. "We want to keep it country night, but forgive me if it's not country night. We'll have to see what falls in our laps."

Counting Crows, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Rick Ross and Los Originales de San Juan also will headline the festival celebrating Hammond's three lakes: Wolf Lake, George Lake and Lake Michigan.

Keith is the second big-name act to cancel a performance at the popular summer festival in recent years. Hammond canceled the Festival of the Lakes Snoop Dogg was scheduled to play at in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic and then couldn't reach a deal to bring him back last year, as he was busy with television and film commitments.

"We've tried to get Snoop three years in a row," McDermott said. "He's obviously a big celebrity and that competes with his rap schedule."

Formerly known as August Fest, Festival of the Lakes runs July 13-17 this year. The festival also has a carnival midway, local food vendors, fireworks, a fishing derby, a golf scramble and other festivities.

Parking for the festival is $30 per car.

For more information, visit FestivaloftheLakes.com.

