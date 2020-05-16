Today in History

Five years ago: U.S. commandos killed a man described as the Islamic State's head of oil operations in a rare ground attack inside Syria. An Egyptian court sentenced the country's first freely elected leader, ousted Islamist President Mohammed Morsi, to death over a mass prison break during the 2011 uprising that eventually brought him to power. (Morsi collapsed and died in court in June, 2019, during trial on espionage charges.) American Pharoah won the Preakness in a driving rain, keeping alive his Triple Crown bid, which he achieved at the Belmont Stakes the following month.

One year ago: The death of globe-trotting architect I.M. Pei was confirmed by his New York company; one of Pei’s sons said he had died overnight at the age of 102. Former Army intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning was ordered back to jail for refusing to testify to a grand jury investigating WikiLeaks. (Manning was released in March, 2020 after prosecutors reported that the grand jury that subpoenaed her had disbanded.) Prosecutors in Dallas said Billy Chemirmir, a man who’d previously been arrested in the death of an 81-year-old woman, had been charged with killing at least 11 more elderly women whose jewelry and other valuables he allegedly stole. “The Big Bang Theory” closed out its run as television’s top-rated comedy; the series had won 10 Emmy Awards, including four acting honors for Jim Parsons.