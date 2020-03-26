Today in History

Today is Thursday, March 26, the 86th day of 2020. There are 280 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 26, 1945, during World War II, Iwo Jima was fully secured by U.S. forces following a final, desperate attack by Japanese soldiers.
On this date:
In 1827, composer Ludwig van Beethoven died in Vienna.
In 1911, American playwright Tennessee Williams ("The Glass Menagerie," "A Streetcar Named Desire," "Cat on a Hot Tin Roof") was born in Columbus, Miss.
In 1964, the musical play "Funny Girl," starring Barbra Streisand as Fanny Brice, opened on Broadway.
In 1982, groundbreaking ceremonies took place in Washington, D.C., for the Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
In 1992, a judge in Indianapolis sentenced former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson to six years in prison for raping a Miss Black America contestant. (Tyson ended up serving three years.)
In 2018, a toxicology report obtained by The Associated Press revealed that the late pop music superstar Prince had levels of fentanyl in his body that multiple experts described as "exceedingly high."
Ten years ago: The U.S. and Russia sealed the first major nuclear weapons treaty in nearly two decades, agreeing to slash the former Cold War rivals' warhead arsenals by nearly one-third.
Five years ago: Indiana Gov. Mike Pence signed a measure prohibiting state and local laws that "substantially burden" the ability of people to follow their religious beliefs; opponents charged the new law could legalize discrimination against gay people.
One year ago: The House failed to override President Donald Trump’s first veto, allowing him to steer billions of extra dollars to construct border barriers.
Today's Birthdays: Retired Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O'Connor is 90. Actor Alan Arkin is 86. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is 80. Actor James Caan is 80. Author Erica Jong is 78. Journalist Bob Woodward is 77. Singer Diana Ross is 76. Actor Johnny Crawford is 74. Rock singer Steven Tyler (Aerosmith) is 72. Singer and TV personality Vicki Lawrence is 71. Comedian Martin Short is 70. Country singer Ronnie McDowell is 70. Movie composer Alan Silvestri is 70. Radio talk show host Curtis Sliwa is 66. Country singer Dean Dillon is 65. Country singer Charly McClain is 64. TV personality Leeza Gibbons is 63. Actress Ellia English is 61. Actress Jennifer Grey is 60. College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marcus Allen is 60. Actor Billy Warlock is 59. Actor Eric Allan Kramer is 58. Basketball and College Basketball Hall of Famer John Stockton is 58. Actor Michael Imperioli is 54. Rock musician James Iha is 52. Country singer Kenny Chesney is 52. Movie director Martin McDonagh (Film: "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri") is 50. Actress Leslie Mann is 48. Actor T.R. Knight is 47. Rapper Juvenile is 45. Actress Amy Smart is 44. Actress Bianca Kajlich (KY'-lihk) is 43. Moderator Margaret Brennan (TV: "Face the Nation") is 40. Actor Sterling Sulieman is 36. Actress Keira Knightley is 35. Rapper J-Kwon is 34. Actress Carly Chaikin is 30.
Thought for Today: "Life's like a play; it's not the length but the excellence of the acting that matters." — Seneca the Younger, Roman statesman and philosopher (3 B.C.-A.D. 65).
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!