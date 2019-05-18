Today is Saturday, May 18, the 138th day of 2019. There are 227 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 18, 1896, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Plessy v. Ferguson, endorsed "separate but equal" racial segregation, a concept renounced 58 years later by Brown v. Board of Education of Topeka.
On this date:
In 1642, the Canadian city of Montreal was founded by French colonists. (On this date in 1765, one-quarter of Montreal was destroyed by a fire.)
In 1652, Rhode Island became the first American colony to pass a law abolishing African slavery; however, the law was apparently never enforced.
In 1863, the Siege of Vicksburg began during the Civil War, ending July 4 with a Union victory.
In 1920, Pope John Paul II was born Karol Wojtyla in Wadowice, Poland.
In 1953, Jacqueline Cochran, 47, became the first woman to break the sound barrier as she piloted a Canadair F-86 Sabre jet over Rogers Dry Lake, California.
In 1980, the Mount St. Helens volcano in Washington state exploded, leaving 57 people dead or missing.
In 1981, the New York Native, a gay newspaper, carried a story concerning rumors of "an exotic new disease" among homosexuals; it was the first published report about what came to be known as AIDS.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama urged Israeli leader Benjamin Netanyahu during a White House meeting to stop Jewish settlements and grasp a "historic opportunity" to make peace with the Palestinians. Myanmar's pro-democracy leader Aung San Suu Kyi went on trial, charged
Five years ago: AT&T Inc. agreed to buy satellite TV provider DirecTV for $48.5 billion, or $95 per share. (The deal was completed in 2015.)
One year ago: A 17-year-old armed with a shotgun and a pistol opened fire at a Houston-area high school, killing eight students and two teachers. (Dimitrios Pagourtzis is charged in state court with capital murder; his attorney says he is facing 11 federal charges.)
Today's Birthdays: Actor Bill Macy is 97. Actress Priscilla Pointer is 95. Hall of Fame sportscaster Jack Whitaker is 95. Actor Dwayne Hickman is 85. Baseball Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson is 82. Actress Candice Azzara is 78. Bluegrass singer-musician Rodney Dillard (The Dillards) is 77. Baseball Hall of Famer Reggie Jackson is 73. Country singer Joe Bonsall (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 71. Rock musician Rick Wakeman (Yes) is 70. Rock singer Mark Mothersbaugh (Devo) is 69. Country singer George Strait is 67. Actor Chow Yun-Fat is 64. International Tennis Hall of Famer Yannick Noah is 59. Rock singer-musician Page Hamilton is 59. Contemporary Christian musician Barry Graul (MercyMe) is 58. Singer-actress Martika is 50. Comedian-writer Tina Fey is 49. Rock singer Jack Johnson is 44.
Thought for Today: "A conference is a gathering of people who singly can do nothing, but together can decide that nothing can be done." — Fred Allen, comedian (1894-1956).