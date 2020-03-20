Today in History

Today is Friday, March 20, the 80th day of 2020. There are 286 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 20, 1854, the Republican Party of the United States was founded by slavery opponents at a schoolhouse in Ripon, Wisconsin.
On this date:
In 1815, Napoleon Bonaparte returned to Paris after escaping his exile on Elba, beginning his "Hundred Days" rule.
In 1899, Martha M. Place of Brooklyn, New York, became the first woman to be executed in the electric chair as she was put to death at Sing Sing for the murder of her stepdaughter.
In 1933, the state of Florida electrocuted Giuseppe Zangara for shooting to death Chicago Mayor Anton J. Cermak at a Miami event attended by President-elect Franklin D. Roosevelt, the presumed target, the previous February.
In 1976, kidnapped newspaper heiress Patricia Hearst was convicted of armed robbery for her part in a San Francisco bank holdup carried out by the Symbionese Liberation Army. (Hearst was sentenced to seven years in prison; she was released after serving 22 months, and was pardoned in 2001 by President Bill Clinton.)
In 1996, a jury in Los Angeles convicted Erik and Lyle Menendez of first-degree murder in the shotgun slayings of their wealthy parents.
Ten years ago: Pope Benedict XVI sent an unprecedented letter to Ireland apologizing for chronic child abuse within the Roman Catholic Church, but failed to calm anger of many victims.
Five years ago: A jury in Gadsden, Alabama, convicted 49-year-old Joyce Hardin Garrard of capital murder for running to death her 9-year-old granddaughter, Savannah Hardin.
One year ago: Mike Trout and the Los Angeles Angels announced agreement on a $426.5 million, 12-year contract, a record deal that would tie baseball’s top player to the Angels for what would likely be the rest of his career.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Dame Vera Lynn is 103. Producer-director-comedian Carl Reiner is 98. Actor Hal Linden is 89. Basketball Hall of Fame coach Pat Riley is 75. Country singer-musician Ranger Doug (Riders in the Sky) is 74. Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Orr is 72. Blues singer-musician Marcia Ball is 71. Actor William Hurt is 70. Rock musician Carl Palmer (Emerson, Lake and Palmer) is 70. Rock musician Jimmie Vaughan is 69. Country musician Jim Seales (formerly w/Shenandoah) is 66. Movie director Spike Lee is 63. Actress Theresa Russell is 63. Actress Vanessa Bell Calloway is 63. Actress Holly Hunter is 62. Rock musician Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats) is 59. Actress-model-designer Kathy Ireland is 57. Actor David Thewlis is 57. Rock musician Adrian Oxaal (James) is 55. Actress Jessica Lundy is 54. Actor Michael Rapaport is 50. Actor Alexander Chaplin is 49. Actress Paula Garces is 46. Actor Michael Genadry is 42. Actress Bianca Lawson is 41. Actor Nick Blood (TV: "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.") is 38. Rock musician Nick Wheeler (The All-American Rejects) is 38. Actor Michael Cassidy is 37. Actress-singer Christy Carlson Romano is 36. Actress Ruby Rose is 34. Actress Barrett Doss is 31.
Thought for Today: "Common sense is genius dressed in its working clothes." — Ralph Waldo Emerson, American writer and poet (1803-1882).