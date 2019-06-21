Today is Friday, June 21, the 172nd day of 2019. There are 193 days left in the year. Summer begins at 11:54 a.m. Eastern time.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 21, 1964, civil rights workers Michael H. Schwerner, Andrew Goodman and James E. Chaney were slain in Philadelphia, Mississippi; their bodies were found buried in an earthen dam six weeks later. (Forty-one years later on this date in 2005, Edgar Ray Killen, an 80-year-old former Ku Klux Klansman, was found guilty of manslaughter; he was sentenced to 60 years in prison, where he died in January 2018.)
On this date:
In 1834, Cyrus Hall McCormick received a patent for his reaping machine.
In 1982, a jury in Washington, D.C. found John Hinckley Jr. not guilty by reason of insanity in the shootings of President Ronald Reagan and three other men.
In 2013, President Barack Obama nominated James Comey, a Bush-era Justice official, to head the FBI, succeeding Robert Mueller. The Food Network said it was dropping Paula Deen, barely an hour after the celebrity cook posted the first of two videotaped apologies begging forgiveness from fans and critics troubled by her admission to having used racial slurs in the past.
Ten years ago: Newsweek reporter Maziar Bahari was among hundreds of people arrested during the Tehran government's crackdown on nationwide protests over Iran's disputed presidential election. (Bahari was released nearly four months later.)
Five years ago: An armed South Korean soldier fled after killing five of his comrades and wounding seven at an outpost near the North Korean border. (The soldier, identified only as Sgt. Yim, was captured two days later.)
One year ago: First lady Melania Trump visited with migrant children during a brief stop at a Texas facility housing some children separated from their parents at the border; she caused a stir when she left Washington wearing a green, hooded military jacket with lettering that said, "I really don't care, do u?"
Today's Birthdays: Composer Lalo Schifrin is 87. Actor Bernie Kopell is 86. Actor Monte Markham is 84. Songwriter Don Black is 81. Actress Mariette Hartley is 79. Comedian Joe Flaherty is 78. Rock singer-musician Ray Davies (The Kinks) is 75. Actress Meredith Baxter is 72. Actor Doug Savant is 55. Country musician Porter Howell is 55. Actor Michael Dolan is 54. Writer-director Lana Wachowski is 54. Actress Carrie Preston is 52. Musician Justin Cary is 44. Rock musician Mike Einziger (Incubus) is 43. Actor Chris Pratt is 40. Rock singer Brandon Flowers is 38. Britain's Prince William is 37. Pop/rock singer Lana Del Rey is 34.
Thought for Today: "In America, to look a couple of years younger than you actually are is not only an achievement for which you are to be congratulated, it is patriotic." — Cynthia Propper Seton, American writer (1926-1982).