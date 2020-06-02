Today in History

Today is Tuesday, June 2, the 154th day of 2020. There are 212 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 2, 1941, baseball's "Iron Horse," Lou Gehrig, died in New York of a degenerative disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; he was 37.
On this date:
In 1886, President Grover Cleveland, 49, married Frances Folsom, 21, in the Blue Room of the White House. (To date, Cleveland is the only president to marry in the executive mansion.)
In 1897, Mark Twain was quoted by the New York Journal as saying from London that "the report of my death was an exaggeration." (Twain was responding to a report in the New York Herald that he was "grievously ill" and "possibly dying.")
In 1953, the coronation of Queen Elizabeth II took place in London's Westminster Abbey, 16 months after the death of her father, King George VI.
In 1979, Pope John Paul II arrived in his native Poland on the first visit by a pope to a Communist country.
In 1997, Timothy McVeigh was convicted of murder and conspiracy in the 1995 bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City that killed 168 people. (McVeigh was executed in June 2001.)
Ten years ago: Amid the Deepwater Horizon oil spill crisis, BP chief executive Tony Hayward apologized for having told reporters, "I'd like my life back," calling the remark hurtful and thoughtless in a statement posted on Facebook.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama signed the USA Freedom Act, extending three expiring surveillance provisions of the 9/11-era USA Patriot Act.
One year ago: An out-of-control cruise ship rammed into a dock and a tourist riverboat on a busy Venice canal, injuring five people and renewing demands that cruise ships be kept out of the Italian city’s lagoon.
Today's Birthdays: Actress-singer Sally Kellerman is 83. Actor Ron Ely is 82. Actor Stacy Keach is 79. Rock musician Charlie Watts is 79. Actor Charles Haid is 77. Rhythm and blues singer Chubby Tavares (Tavares) is 76. Movie director Lasse Hallstrom is 74. Actor Jerry Mathers is 72. Actress Joanna Gleason is 70. NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman is 68. Actor Dennis Haysbert is 66. Comedian Dana Carvey is 65. Actor Gary Grimes is 65. Pop musician Michael Steele is 65. Rock singer Tony Hadley (Spandau Ballet) is 60. Actor Liam Cunningham is 59. Actor Navid Negahban is 56. Singer Merril Bainbridge is 52. TV personality-producer Andy Cohen ("The Real Housewives" TV franchise) is 52. Rapper B-Real (Cypress Hill) is 50. Actress Paula Cale is 50. Actor Anthony Montgomery is 49. Actor-comedian Wayne Brady is 48. Actor Wentworth Miller is 48. Rock musician Tim Rice-Oxley (Keane) is 44. Actor Zachary Quinto is 43. Actor Dominic Cooper is 42. Actress Nikki Cox is 42. Actor Justin Long is 42. Actor Deon Richmond is 42. Actress Morena Baccarin is 41. Rhythm and blues singer Irish Grinstead (702) is 40. Rock musician Fabrizio Moretti (The Strokes) is 40. Olympic gold medal soccer player Abby Wambach is 40. Country singer Dan Cahoon (Marshall Dyllon) is 37. Singer-songwriter ZZ Ward is 34. Rapper/actress Awkwafina is 32. Actress Brittany Curran is 30. Actor Sterling Beaumon is 25.
Thought for Today: "We are minor in everything but our passions." — Elizabeth Bowen, Irish author (1899-1973).
