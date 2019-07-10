Today is Saturday, July 13, the 194th day of 2019. There are 171 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On July 13, 1985, "Live Aid," an international rock concert in London, Philadelphia, Moscow and Sydney, took place to raise money for Africa's starving people.
On this date:
In 1863, deadly rioting against the Civil War military draft erupted in New York City. (The insurrection was put down three days later.)
In 1960, John F. Kennedy won the Democratic presidential nomination on the first ballot at his party's convention in Los Angeles, outdrawing rivals including Lyndon B. Johnson, Stuart Symington and Adlai Stevenson.
In 1965, President Lyndon B. Johnson nominated Thurgood Marshall to be U.S. Solicitor General; Marshall became the first black jurist appointed to the post. (Two years later, Johnson nominated Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court.)
In 1973, former presidential aide Alexander P. Butterfield revealed to Senate Watergate Committee staff members the existence of President Richard Nixon's secret White House taping system. (Butterfield's public revelation came three days later.)
In 1977, a blackout hit New York City in the mid-evening as lightning strikes on electrical equipment caused power to fail; widespread looting broke out. (The electricity was restored about 25 hours later.)
In 1978, Lee Iacocca was fired as president of Ford Motor Co. by chairman Henry Ford II.
In 1990, the romantic fantasy "Ghost," starring Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, was released by Paramount Pictures.
In 2005, A suicide car bomb exploded next to U.S. troops handing out candy and toys in Iraq, killing more than two dozen people, including 18 children and teenagers and an American soldier.
In 2013, a jury in Sanford, Florida, cleared neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman of all charges in the shooting of Trayvon Martin, the unarmed black teenager whose killing unleashed furious debate over racial profiling, self-defense and equal justice.
Ten years ago: Sonia Sotomayor, the first Hispanic Supreme Court nominee in history, vowed loyalty to "the impartiality of our justice system" at the start of her Senate confirmation hearing.
Five years ago: Germany scored a 1-0 victory over Argentina to win the World Cup final.
One year ago: A grand jury indictment, sought by special counsel Robert Mueller, alleged that the Russian government was behind a sweeping conspiracy to interfere in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. The grand jury indicted 12 Russian military intelligence officers on charges that they had hacked Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic Party, releasing tens of thousands of stolen and politically damaging communications.
Today's Birthdays: Game show announcer Johnny Gilbert (TV: "Jeopardy!") is 95. Actor Patrick Stewart is 79. Actor Harrison Ford is 77. Singer-guitarist Roger McGuinn (The Byrds) is 77. Actor-comedian Cheech Marin is 73. Actress Daphne Maxwell Reid is 71. Rock musician Mark "The Animal" Mendoza (Twisted Sister) is 63. Actor-director Cameron Crowe is 62. Actor Ken Jeong is 50. Bluegrass musician Mike Barber (The Gibson Brothers) is 49. Singer Deborah Cox is 46. Actress Ashley Scott is 42. Rock musician Will Champion (Coldplay) is 41. Actor Fran Kranz is 38. Actress Aya Cash is 37. St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina is 37. Actor Colton Haynes is 31. Actor Steven R. McQueen is 31. Soul singer Leon Bridges is 30.