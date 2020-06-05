Today in History

In 2018, fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by hanging; she was 55.

Ten years ago: Israeli forces seized a Gaza-bound aid vessel, the Rachel Corrie, without meeting resistance days after a similar effort turned bloody.

Five years ago: The Social Security Administration's inspector general found that disability beneficiaries had been overpaid by nearly $17 billion over the previous decade, raising alarms about the massive program.

One year ago: An Ohio doctor, William Husel, was charged with murder in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities said had been killed with deliberate overdoses of painkillers, many of them administered by other medical workers on his orders. (Husel has pleaded not guilty.)