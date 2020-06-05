Today in History

Today is Friday, June 5, the 157th day of 2020. There are 209 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On June 5, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy was shot and mortally wounded after claiming victory in California's Democratic presidential primary at the Ambassador Hotel in Los Angeles; assassin Sirhan Bishara Sirhan was arrested at the scene.
On this date:
In 1794, Congress passed the Neutrality Act, which prohibited Americans from taking part in any military action against a country that was at peace with the United States.
In 1950, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Henderson v. United States, struck down racially segregated railroad dining cars.
In 1981, the Centers for Disease Control reported that five homosexuals in Los Angeles had come down with a rare kind of pneumonia; they were the first recognized cases of what later became known as AIDS.
In 1999, jazz and pop singer Mel Torme died in Los Angeles at age 73.
In 2002, 14-year-old Elizabeth Smart was abducted from her Salt Lake City home. (Smart was found alive by police in a Salt Lake suburb in March 2003. One kidnapper, Brian David Mitchell, is serving a prison sentence; the other, Wanda Barzee, was released in September, 2018.)
In 2018, fashion designer Kate Spade, known for her sleek handbags, was found dead in her Park Avenue apartment in New York in what the medical examiner determined was a suicide by hanging; she was 55.
Ten years ago: Israeli forces seized a Gaza-bound aid vessel, the Rachel Corrie, without meeting resistance days after a similar effort turned bloody.
Five years ago: The Social Security Administration's inspector general found that disability beneficiaries had been overpaid by nearly $17 billion over the previous decade, raising alarms about the massive program.
One year ago: An Ohio doctor, William Husel, was charged with murder in the deaths of 25 hospital patients who authorities said had been killed with deliberate overdoses of painkillers, many of them administered by other medical workers on his orders. (Husel has pleaded not guilty.)
Today's Birthdays: Actor-singer Bill Hayes is 95. Broadcast journalist Bill Moyers is 86. Rock singer Laurie Anderson is 73. Country singer Gail Davies is 72. Author Ken Follett is 71. Financial guru Suze Orman is 69. Rock musician Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden) is 68. Jazz musician Peter Erskine is 66. Jazz musician Kenny G is 64. Rock singer Richard Butler (Psychedelic Furs) is 64. Actor Jeff Garlin is 58. Actor Ron Livingston is 53. Singer Brian McKnight is 51. Rock musician Claus Norreen (Aqua) is 50. Actor Mark Wahlberg is 49. Actor Chad Allen is 46. Rock musician P-Nut (311) is 46. Rock musician Pete Wentz (Fall Out Boy) is 41. Rock musician Seb Lefebvre (Simple Plan) is 39. Actress Amanda Crew is 34. Electronic musician Harrison Mills (Odesza) is 31. Musician/songwriter/producer DJ Mustard is 30. Actor Hank Greenspan is 10.
Thought for Today: "What is objectionable, what is dangerous, about extremists is not that they are extreme, but that they are intolerant. The evil is not what they say about their cause, but what they say about their opponents." — Robert F. Kennedy, U.S. senator (1925-1968).
Copyright 2020, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
