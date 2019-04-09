Today is Tuesday, April 9, the 99th day of 2019. There are 266 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On April 9, 1968, funeral services, private and public, were held for Martin Luther King Jr. at the Ebenezer Baptist Church and Morehouse College in Atlanta, five days after the civil rights leader was assassinated in Memphis, Tennessee.
On this date:
In 1942, during World War II, some 75,000 Philippine and American defenders on Bataan surrendered to Japanese troops, who forced the prisoners into what became known as the Bataan Death March.
In 1959, NASA presented its first seven astronauts: Scott Carpenter, Gordon Cooper, John Glenn, Gus Grissom, Wally Schirra, Alan Shepard and Donald Slayton.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger ended its first mission with a safe landing at Edwards Air Force Base in California.
In 1984, "Terms of Endearment" won five Academy Awards, including best picture, best actress for Shirley MacLaine and best supporting actor for Jack Nicholson.
In 2003, jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein's regime, beheading a toppled statue of their longtime ruler in downtown Baghdad and embracing American troops as liberators.
Ten years ago: North Korea's rubber-stamp parliament appointed Kim Jong Il to a third term as leader.
Five years ago: A 16-year-old boy armed with two knives went on a rampage at Franklin Regional High School in Murrysville, Pennsylvania, stabbing 20 students and a security guard.
One year ago: Federal agents raided the office of President Donald Trump's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, seizing records on matters including a $130,000 payment made to porn actress Stormy Daniels. Opening statements began in the retrial of Bill Cosby, charged with drugging and molesting Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia home.
Today's Birthdays: Satirical songwriter and mathematician Tom Lehrer is 91. Naturalist Jim Fowler is 89. Actor Jean-Paul Belmondo is 86. Actress Michael Learned is 80. Country singer Margo Smith is 77. Country singer Hal Ketchum is 66. Actor Dennis Quaid is 65. Country musician Dave Innis (Restless Heart) is 60. Talk show host Joe Scarborough is 56. Actress-sports reporter Lisa Guerrero is 55. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey is 55. Actor Mark Pellegrino is 54. Actress-model Paulina Porizkova is 54. Actress Cynthia Nixon is 53. Rock singer Kevin Martin (Candlebox) is 50. TV personality Sunny Anderson is 44. Rock singer Gerard Way (My Chemical Romance) is 42. Actress Keshia Knight Pulliam is 40.
Thought for Today: "The ultimate test of a moral society is the kind of world that it leaves to its children." — Dietrich Bonhoeffer (1906-1945).