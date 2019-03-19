Today is Tuesday, March 19, the 78th day of 2019. There are 287 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On March 19, 1945, during World War II, 724 people were killed when a Japanese dive bomber attacked the carrier USS Franklin off Japan (the ship was saved).
On this date:
In 1918, Congress passed the first law establishing daylight saving time in the United States, with clocks to be moved forward one hour from the last Sunday in March to the last Sunday in October.
In 1931, Nevada Gov. Fred B. Balzar signed a measure legalizing casino gambling.
In 1953, the Academy Awards ceremony was televised for the first time; "The Greatest Show on Earth" was named best picture of 1952.
In 1987, televangelist Jim Bakker resigned as chairman of his PTL ministry organization amid a sex and money scandal involving Jessica Hahn, a former church secretary.
In 1993, Supreme Court Justice Byron R. White announced plans to retire. (White's departure paved the way for Ruth Bader Ginsburg to become the court's second female justice.)
In 2003, President George W. Bush ordered the start of war against Iraq. (Because of the time difference, it was early March 20 in Iraq.)
In 2013, Pope Francis officially began his ministry as the 266th pope.
Ten years ago: An Austrian jury sentenced Josef Fritzl, 73, to life in a psychiatric ward for locking his daughter in a dungeon for 24 years, fathering her seven children and letting an eighth die in captivity as a newborn.
Five years ago: In her first news conference as Federal Reserve chair, Janet Yellen said with the job market still weak, the Fed intended to keep short-term rates near zero for a "considerable" time and would raise them only gradually.
One year ago: Speaking in New Hampshire, a state ravaged by opioids, President Donald Trump called for stiffer penalties for drug traffickers, including the death penalty.
Today's Birthdays: Former White House national security adviser Brent Scowcroft is 94. Actress Renee Taylor is 86. Actress-singer Phyllis Newman is 86. Actress Ursula Andress is 83. Singer Clarence "Frogman" Henry is 82. Singer Ruth Pointer (The Pointer Sisters) is 73. Actress Glenn Close is 72. Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is 67. Actor Bruce Willis is 64. Actress-comedian Mary Scheer is 56. Rock musician Gert Bettens (K's Choice) is 49. Rapper Bun B is 46. Rock musician Zach Lind (Jimmy Eat World) is 43. Actress Virginia Williams is 41. Actress Abby Brammell is 40. MLB pitcher Clayton Kershaw is 31. Actor Craig Lamar Traylor is 30. Actor Philip Bolden is 24.
Thought for Today: "As a woman I have no country. As a woman my country is the whole world." — Virginia Woolf, English author (1882-1941).