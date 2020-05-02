Today in History

Today is Saturday, May 2, the 123rd day of 2020. There are 243 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On May 2, 1994, Nelson Mandela claimed victory in the wake of South Africa's first democratic elections; President F.W. de Klerk acknowledged defeat.
On this date:
In 1863, during the Civil War, Confederate Gen. Thomas "Stonewall" Jackson was accidentally wounded by his own men at Chancellorsville, Virginia; he died eight days later.
In 1890, the Oklahoma Territory was organized.
In 1908, the original version of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game," with music by Albert Von Tilzer and lyrics by Jack Norworth, was published by Von Tilzer's York Music Co.
In 1968, "The Odd Couple," the movie version of the Neil Simon comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau, opened in New York.
In 1982, the Weather Channel made its debut.
In 2011, Osama bin Laden was killed by elite American forces at his Pakistan compound, then quickly buried at sea after a decade on the run.
In 2018, two black men who'd been arrested for sitting at a Philadelphia Starbucks without ordering anything settled with the company for an undisclosed sum and an offer of a free college education; they settled separately with the city for a symbolic $1 each and a promise to set up a $200,000 program for young entrepreneurs.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama traveled to Louisiana to view the response to the BP oil spill, pledging that the government "will do whatever it takes for as long as it takes to stop this crisis."
Five years ago: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, gave birth in London to a daughter, later named Charlotte, who became fourth in the line of succession to the throne and the fifth great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth II.
One year ago: North Carolina lawyer Cheslie Kryst won the Miss USA crown; for the first time, black women held the titles of Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.
Today's Birthdays: Singer Engelbert Humperdinck is 84. Former International Olympic Committee President Jacques Rogge is 78. Actress-activist Bianca Jagger is 75. Singer-songwriter Larry Gatlin is 72. Rock singer Lou Gramm (Foreigner) is 70. Actress Christine Baranski is 68. Singer Angela Bofill is 66. Fashion designer Donatella Versace is 65. Country singer Ty Herndon is 58. Actress Mitzi Kapture is 58. Commentator Mika Brzezinski is 53. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb is 52. Rock musician Todd Sucherman (Styx) is 51. Wrestler-turned-actor Dwayne Johnson (AKA The Rock) is 48. Former soccer player David Beckham is 45. Rock singer Jeff Gutt (goot) (Stone Temple Pilots) is 44. Actress Jenna Von Oy is 43. Actor Kumail Nanijiani is 42. Actress Ellie Kemper is 40. Actor Robert Buckley is 39. Actor Gaius Charles is 37. Pop singer Lily Rose Cooper is 35. Olympic gold medal figure skater Sarah Hughes is 35. Rock musician Jim Almgren (Carolina Liar) is 34. Actor Thomas McDonell is 34. Actress Kay Panabaker is 30. NBA All-Star Paul George is 30. Princess Charlotte of Cambridge is five.
Thought for Today: "What experience and history teach is this: that people and governments have never learned anything from history." — Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, German philosopher (1770-1831).
Copyright 2020, The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
