Today is Friday, Nov. 15, the 319th day of 2019. There are 46 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Nov. 15, 1942, the naval Battle of Guadalcanal ended during World War II with a decisive U.S. victory over Japanese forces.
On this date:
In 1777, the Second Continental Congress approved the Articles of Confederation.
In 1864, during the Civil War, Union forces led by Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman began their "March to the Sea" from Atlanta; the campaign ended with the capture of Savannah on Dec. 21.
In 1937, at the U.S. Capitol, members of the House and Senate met in air-conditioned chambers for the first time.
In 1958, actor Tyrone Power, 44, died in Madrid, Spain, while filming "Solomon and Sheba." (Power's part was recast with Yul Brynner.)
In 1959, four members of the Clutter family of Holcomb, Kansas, were found murdered in their home. (Ex-convicts Richard Hickock and Perry Smith were later convicted of the killings and hanged in a case made famous by the Truman Capote book "In Cold Blood.")
In 1966, the flight of Gemini 12, the final mission of the Gemini program, ended successfully as astronauts James A. Lovell and Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin Jr. splashed down safely in the Atlantic after spending four days in orbit.
In 1984, Stephanie Fae Beauclair, the infant publicly known as "Baby Fae" who had received a baboon's heart to replace her own congenitally deformed one, died at Loma Linda University Medical Center in California three weeks after the transplant.
Ten years ago: President Barack Obama concluded a two-day summit with Asia-Pacific leaders in Singapore, where they pledged to persist with stimulus spending until a global recovery was assured.
Five years ago: Closing out his Asia-Pacific tour in Brisbane, Australia, President Barack Obama called on Asian nations to join the United States in confronting the globe's biggest challenges, from climate change and poverty to violent extremism.
One year ago: The number of confirmed dead from the wildfire that had virtually destroyed the Northern California town of Paradise reached 63, and authorities said they had 631 names on a missing persons list. (The death toll eventually reached 85.)
Today's Birthdays: Actor Ed Asner is 90. Singer Petula Clark is 87. Comedian Jack Burns is 86. Actress Joanna Barnes is 85. Actor Sam Waterston is 79. Classical conductor Daniel Barenboim is 77. Pop singer Frida (ABBA) is 74. Actress Beverly D'Angelo is 68. Director-actor James Widdoes is 66. News correspondent John Roberts is 63. Former "Jay Leno Show" bandleader Kevin Eubanks is 62. Comedian Judy Gold is 57. Rapper E-40 is 52. Country singer Jack Ingram is 49. Actor Jay Harrington is 48. Actor Jonny Lee Miller is 47. Actress Sydney Tamiia Poitier-Heartsong is 46. Christian rock musician David Carr (Third Day) is 45. Rock singer-musician Chad Kroeger is 45. Rock musician Jesse Sandoval is 45. Actress Virginie Ledoyen is 43. Actor Sean Murray is 42. Pop singer Ace Young (TV: "American Idol") is 39. Golfer Lorena Ochoa is 38. Hip-hop artist B.o.B is 31. Actress Shailene Woodley is 28. Actress-dancer Emma Dumont is 25.
Thought for Today: "To oppose something is to maintain it." — Ursula K. LeGuin, American writer (1929-2018).