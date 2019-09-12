Today is Thursday, Sept. 12, the 255th day of 2019. There are 110 days left in the year.
Today's Highlight in History:
On Sept. 12, 2001, stunned rescue workers continued to search for bodies in the World Trade Center's smoking rubble a day after a terrorist attack that shut down the financial capital, badly damaged the Pentagon and left thousands dead. President Bush, branding the attacks in New York and Washington "acts of war," said "this will be a monumental struggle of good versus evil" and that "good will prevail."
On this date:
In 1846, Elizabeth Barrett secretly married Robert Browning at St. Marylebone Church in London.
In 1962, in a speech at Rice University in Houston, President John F. Kennedy reaffirmed his support for the manned space program, declaring: "We choose to go to the moon in this decade and do the other things, not because they are easy, but because they are hard."
In 1992, the space shuttle Endeavour blasted off, carrying with it Mark Lee and Jan Davis, the first married couple in space; Mae Jemison, the first black woman in space; and Mamoru Mohri, the first Japanese national to fly on a U.S. spaceship.
Ten years ago: Tens of thousands of protesters marched to the U.S. Capitol, showing their disdain for President Barack Obama's health care plan. The president, keeping up the drumbeat for his proposal, told a packed rally in Minneapolis, "I will not accept the status quo."
Five years ago: A South African judge found Oscar Pistorius guilty of culpable homicide, or negligent killing, in the shooting death of girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp and declared the double-amputee Olympian not guilty of murder. (The verdict was overturned and replaced with a murder conviction by South Africa's Supreme Court; Pistorius is serving a 13-year prison sentence.)
One year ago: CBS News fired top "60 Minutes" executive Jeff Fager, who had been under investigation following reports that he groped women at parties and tolerated an abusive workplace.
Today's Birthdays: Actor Ian Holm is 88. Actress Linda Gray is 79. Singer Maria Muldaur is 77. Singer-musician Gerry Beckley (America) is 67. Original MTV VJ Nina Blackwood is 67. Rock musician Neil Peart (Rush) is 67. Actor Peter Scolari is 64. Former Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is 63. Actress Rachel Ward is 62. Actress Amy Yasbeck is 57. Rock musician Norwood Fisher (Fishbone) is 54. Actor Darren E. Burrows is 53. Rock singer-musician Ben Folds (Ben Folds Five) is 53. Actor-comedian Louis C.K. is 52. Actor Josh Hopkins is 49. Country singer Jennifer Nettles is 45. Actress Lauren Stamile is 43. Singer Ruben Studdard is 41. Basketball Hall of Fame player Yao Ming is 39. Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson is 38. Actor Alfie Allen is 33. Actress Emmy Rossum is 33. Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is 30. Country singer Kelsea Ballerini is 26. Actor Colin Ford is 23.
Thought for Today: "Hope, like faith, is nothing if it is not courageous; it is nothing if it is not ridiculous." — Thornton Wilder, American playwright (1897-1975).